Hurricanes Recall Blake From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Jackson Blake from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Defenseman Bryce Montgomery has been assigned to Chicago.

Blake, 21, recorded two points (1g, 1a) in four preseason games for the Hurricanes. The 5’11”, 178-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes on April 16 at Columbus after signing a three-year, entry-level contract following the conclusion of his collegiate season. Blake recorded 60 points (22g, 38a) in 40 NCAA games with North Dakota in 2023-24 and was a top-three finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 109th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft, Blake posted 102 points (38g, 64a) in 79 career games with the Fighting Hawks.