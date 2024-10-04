Harrold Named Director of Player Development

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has promoted Peter Harrold to the position of Director of Player Development.

Harrold is in his fifth season with the Hurricanes, and has previously served as the team’s Defenseman Development Coach, working with all defensemen in the Hurricanes system, including drafted players in the Canadian major-junior hockey leagues, college, ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL). In his new role, he will oversee the development of all players in the team’s pipeline. Harrold first joined the organization in a skills development role during the 2020-21 season.

As a player, Harrold registered 42 points (13g, 29a) in 274 career NHL games with Los Angeles and New Jersey from 2006-2015. He also posted 129 points (21g, 108a) in 255 career AHL games with Manchester, Albany and Chicago, earning selection to the AHL All-Star Game in 2007 and 2008. Prior to turning professional, Harrold played four seasons at Boston College from 2002-2006, appearing in two Frozen Fours and the 2006 National Championship game. A native of Kirtland Hills, Ohio, Harrold also represented the United States at the 2009 IIHF World Championship.