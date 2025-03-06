Dear Caniacs: Thank You For Your Support

To our fans:

After each Hurricanes victory, you see me in the locker room recognizing players and people who impact our ability to be successful as an organization. Whether it is on ice, in the medical room or behind the scenes, these are the people who give their all to provide us with the opportunity, each year, to compete for a Stanley Cup championship. But there is another group of people who deserve recognition – we have the greatest fans in the National Hockey League.

Tonight marks our 100th consecutive regular-season or playoff sellout at Lenovo Center, a streak that dates back to February 2023. It is not a coincidence that we also lead the NHL in regular-season home wins during that span. Your unrivaled passion fuels our team, from the moment they take the ice for warmups through the Storm Surge.

On behalf of the players, coaches and staff of this organization, I thank you for your amazing support of the Hurricanes. As we head down the stretch of this season and into the playoffs, it bolsters our confidence to know we can count on you every single night to fill the seats and bring the noise.

Rod Brind’Amour

Head Coach