Championship Celebration Draws Over 150,000 To Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just when you think Raleigh and the Caniacs couldn't do it any better, they do.

In 2006, when the Carolina Hurricanes held their Championship Celebration at the RBC Center, the attendance was estimated to be about 30,000.

Of course, since then, both the size of the fan base and market have grown, so the expectation was that, along with the new route through the heart of downtown, the number would be much higher. Initially set to be estimated around 100,000, the Raleigh Police Department went with 50% higher than that on Saturday, officially sharing that more than 150,000 fans made their way to celebrate the franchise's second Stanley Cup win.

"I'm in shock," Rod Brind'Amour told reporters when meeting with the media after the celebration. "It doesn't happen very often, but I'm just kind of speechless. I did not expect that. I mean, it was just wave on wave on wave of enthusiastic people. That's why we do this. It meant so much to so many people, and you get to really see it. It was such a turnout, and I'm so happy that we were able to do this for everyone because clearly they were excited about it."