Canes Sign Forward Nicolas Deslauriers To Two-Year Contract

Forward appeared in seven regular-season games with the Hurricanes

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By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year contract. The deal will pay Deslauriers $850,000 in 2026-27 and $900,000 in 2027-28.

“Nic has fit in with our locker room and culture from day one when he got to Raleigh,” said Tulsky. “He provides a veteran presence and adds a physical element to our roster.”

Deslauriers, 35, was acquired by Carolina from Philadelphia on March 6, 2026, in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He posted one assist in seven regular-season games with the Hurricanes and appeared in one playoff game with the club during Round 1 against the Senators. The 6’1” 218-pound left-wing, also recorded one assist and 33 penalty minutes in 24 games for the Flyers in 2025-26. The LaSalle, Que., native has appeared in 708 career NHL games with Buffalo, Montreal, Anaheim, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Carolina, totaling 53 goals, 53 assists (106 points) and 799 penalty minutes. Deslauriers was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round, 84th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

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