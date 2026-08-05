Canes To Host 2026 Prospect Showcase At Invisalign Arena From Sept. 13-15

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced that the organization will host the 2026 Prospect Showcase at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, North Carolina. The Prospect Showcase, which the Hurricanes last hosted in 2022, rotates its location every year among the participating teams. This year’s tournament will take place from Sept. 13-15 and feature top prospects from the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. Playing rosters and ticket information will be announced at a later date.