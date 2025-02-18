Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

Defenseman signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3, 2024

250128_CAR@NYR_JL107683
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury, made his debut with the club on Jan. 28 against the New York Rangers. He has registered five points (2g, 3a) in 20 appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ontario, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 159 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina.

