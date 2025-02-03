Canes Recall Scott Morrow From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Scott Morrow from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) and assigned defenseman Riley Stillman to Chicago.

Morrow, 22, has posted 29 points (10g, 19a) in 41 games with the Chicago Wolves this season to rank third in goals (tied) and assists on the club and fourth in points. He appeared in two games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24, making his NHL debut on April 12 at St. Louis. The blueliner spent the majority of last season with UMass, registering 30 points (6g, 24a) in 37 collegiate games to rank third in scoring among Hockey East defensemen and earn conference Third-Team All-Star honors. The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman tallied 94 points (28g, 66a) in 109 games over three seasons at UMass. Morrow also tallied one assist in two USHL games with Youngstown in 2019-20 and played six USHL playoff games with Fargo in 2020-21. He played three seasons of prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s from 2018-21, posting 167 points (45g, 122a) in 129 games. The Darien, Conn., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club on April 2, 2024.

Stillman, 26, who missed the Hurricanes’ first 14 games of the season with a lower body injury, made his debut with the club on Jan. 28 against the New York Rangers. He has registered five points (2g, 3a) in 15 appearances with the Wolves. The Peterborough, Ontario, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Rochester Americans, totaling six points (2g, 4a) and 49 penalty minutes in 47 games played. The 6’2”, 207 lbs. blueliner signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 3. Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has registered 26 points (4g, 22a) in 159 career NHL games with Florida, Chicago, Vancouver, Buffalo and Carolina.