Canes Honored At North Carolina's State Legislative Building

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Stanley Cup had its share of fun over the weekend, being paraded through the streets of downtown Raleigh to a crowd of over 180,000 and being filled with all different kinds of beverages on Glenwood Ave.

After a more low-key day on Monday, Tuesday's appearance was perhaps its most buttoned-up one yet since being awarded to the Carolina Hurricanes on June 14 in Las Vegas.

Carried into the North Carolina House and Senate Chambers by Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jordan Staal, the team captain, along with alternate captain Jordan Martinook, head coach Rod Brind'Amour, and team CEO Brian Fork, were all cheered by and received a standing ovation from lawmakers.

In addition to a unanimously approved proclamation, a statement was issued recognizing players for their success and standout season. Lawmakers from both chambers and both sides of the aisle told stories of how the team has inspired North Carolina and preached the importance of teamwork.

“Teams don’t win just by having the best players,” said Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham. “Teams win because they have great organizations, they have great coaches, they have great owners, they have great staff. And the Hurricanes have been as committed to this state as any team we’ve had in any sport.”