Canes Honored At North Carolina's State Legislative Building

“We celebrate something truly special – not just a hockey championship, but a moment that has united an entire state."

6.23.26 Jordo House

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Stanley Cup had its share of fun over the weekend, being paraded through the streets of downtown Raleigh to a crowd of over 180,000 and being filled with all different kinds of beverages on Glenwood Ave.

After a more low-key day on Monday, Tuesday's appearance was perhaps its most buttoned-up one yet since being awarded to the Carolina Hurricanes on June 14 in Las Vegas.

Carried into the North Carolina House and Senate Chambers by Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jordan Staal, the team captain, along with alternate captain Jordan Martinook, head coach Rod Brind'Amour, and team CEO Brian Fork, were all cheered by and received a standing ovation from lawmakers.

In addition to a unanimously approved proclamation, a statement was issued recognizing players for their success and standout season. Lawmakers from both chambers and both sides of the aisle told stories of how the team has inspired North Carolina and preached the importance of teamwork.

“Teams don’t win just by having the best players,” said Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham. “Teams win because they have great organizations, they have great coaches, they have great owners, they have great staff. And the Hurricanes have been as committed to this state as any team we’ve had in any sport.”

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Paying a visit just like they did in 2006 after their first Cup victory, several also commended the commitment it took to get back to the top.

“We celebrate something truly special – not just a hockey championship, but a moment that has united an entire state,” said Rep. Erin Pare, R-Wake. “For many of us, this victory is about much more than sports. It’s about pride. It’s about perseverance. It’s about proving once again that North Carolina belongs on the biggest stages in the nation. For decades, some questioned whether hockey could thrive in the South. The Carolina Hurricanes answered that question with hard work, passionate fans, and a culture of excellence. This championship is a testament to the players, coaches, staff, and thousands of loyal fans who never stopped believing. The Hurricanes have built a legacy that will inspire generations.”

Some also joked about the Cup's current state, noting a few new dings and dents suffered over the last nine days.

In an impromptu fashion, Brind'Amour was asked to say a few words himself.

“That’s the one thing our team can do, is unify,” he said, before joking about his lack of knowledge in politics. "It’s amazing when I talk about what a team can do, [and] when people can work together, what can actually be accomplished.”

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