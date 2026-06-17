Canes Championship Celebration Presented By Spectrum Set For Saturday

Celebration to include parade in Downtown Raleigh

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By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold the 2026 Championship Celebration presented by Spectrum on Saturday, June 20. The event will include a parade at 11 am in Downtown Raleigh.

Following the conclusion of the parade, there will be a rally held at City Plaza, where fans can gather to hear from players, coaches, and special guests.

Please visit the following links for more information on event details and parking/transit:

CITY OF RALEIGH: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO INFO || CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION HOME PAGE

Parade Route:

· Starts: Hillsborough St. and St. Mary's St.

· Travels east on Hillsborough St. towards the State Capitol

· Turns right on Salisbury St.

· Turns left on Morgan St.

· Turns right on Fayetteville St.

· Ends at Davie St.

Championship Celebration Parade Route

Street Closures: There will be street closures along the entire route of the parade, similar to those closed for the annual Christmas parade. Closures will begin early Saturday morning between 3:30 am and 5:30 am and continue through Saturday afternoon and likely early evening for Fayetteville St. and the adjacent streets within the typical event footprint, such as Hargett, Martin, and Davie.

Supporting Sponsors: In addition to the presenting sponsor, Spectrum, the Championship Celebration is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Honda Dealers of the Carolinas, Novo Nordisk, Nucor, Pendo, Pepsi, and UNC Health.

Text CANESPARADE to 888777 to get real-time updates on traffic, weather, and safety for the 2026 Championship Celebration.

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