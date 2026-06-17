Canes Championship Celebration Presented By Spectrum Set For Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold the 2026 Championship Celebration presented by Spectrum on Saturday, June 20. The event will include a parade at 11 am in Downtown Raleigh.

Following the conclusion of the parade, there will be a rally held at City Plaza, where fans can gather to hear from players, coaches, and special guests.

Please visit the following links for more information on event details and parking/transit:

CITY OF RALEIGH: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO INFO || CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION HOME PAGE

Parade Route:

· Starts: Hillsborough St. and St. Mary's St.

· Travels east on Hillsborough St. towards the State Capitol

· Turns right on Salisbury St.

· Turns left on Morgan St.

· Turns right on Fayetteville St.

· Ends at Davie St.