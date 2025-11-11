Canes Announce 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced that the team will hold a 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration to recognize the team that brought North Carolina its first major professional sports title when it hoisted the Stanley Cup® following the 2005-06 season. Events will be held from Dec. 7-9 in Raleigh, and will feature a reunion with the majority of that team and the Stanley Cup® itself at Lenovo Center.

Hurricanes alumni expected to participate in the events include Rod Brind’Amour, Glen Wesley, Eric Staal, Cam Ward, Justin Williams, Ray Whitney, Erik Cole, Mark Recchi, Doug Weight, Andrew Ladd, Mike Commodore, Bret Hedican, Niclas Wallin, Martin Gerber, Aaron Ward, Chad LaRose and Andrew Hutchinson, as well as former General Manager Jim Rutherford and Head Coach Peter Laviolette.

Sunday, Dec. 7

1:00-3:00 p.m. | 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration Red Carpet Event:

Join the returning champions for a pre-game event in Lenovo Center’s Arena Club. All guests will receive a replica 2006 Championship ring, have an opportunity to take pictures with the Stanley Cup®, and enjoy a roundtable discussion featuring key players from some of the biggest moments in Hurricanes history. Tickets to the event can be purchased here for $450 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

5:00 p.m. | Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks:

Re-live moments from the team’s championship run while watching the current Hurricanes take on the San Jose Sharks. The Stanley Cup® will be exclusively available to Lenovo Legend Club members during the game.

Monday, Dec. 8

7:00 p.m. | Championship Alumni vs. NC State Icepack:

The 2006 Stanley Cup® Champions reunite to take on NC State’s club hockey team on the ice at Lenovo Center. Tickets for the game are $20, or $10 for Season Ticket Members, and tickets in the first five rows are available for $50. Season Ticket Members will also have an exclusive window to take pictures with the Stanley Cup® before and during the game, and additional experiences, including guest coaches and a Chuck-a-Puck contest, will be sold to benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. Tickets to the game are on sale now here.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

7:30 p.m. | Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets:

Join us for a special on-ice, pre-game ceremony honoring the 2006 Stanley Cup® Champions. All fans will receive a special commemorative poster celebrating the team, and pre-game pictures with the trophy itself will be available to the general public. In addition, fans can purchase special Trophy Photo Pass ticket packages that will allow them faster access in the photo lines. The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will be selling special Mystery Pucks before the game, signed by members from the 2006 championship team.

