Canes Activate Jost From Injured Reserve

Forward has recorded two goals in 16 games with the Hurricanes this season

2.21.25 Jost
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Tyson Jost off of injured reserve.

Jost, 26, who has missed the last 19 games dating back to Jan. 2 with a lower body injury, has registered two goals in 16 appearances with the Hurricanes this season. He has scored four goals and earned five assists (9 points) in 14 AHL games with Chicago in 2024-25. The St. Albert, Alta., native recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 43 NHL games with Buffalo in 2023-24, and added 14 points (4g, 10a) in 25 AHL games with Rochester. Drafted by Colorado in the first round, 10th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has registered 142 points (59g, 83a) in 472 career NHL games with Carolina, Colorado, Minnesota and Buffalo.

NYI@CAR: Jost scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

