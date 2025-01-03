Canes Activate Drury From Injured Reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Jack Drury from injured reserve. The team has also assigned forward Juha Jaaska to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Drury, 24, has missed Carolina’s last 10 games after undergoing hand surgery on Dec. 12. Prior to the injury, he scored three goals and earned six assists (9 points) and a plus-four rating in 28 games for Carolina this season. Selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 42nd overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 142 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 46 points (15g, 31a) and a plus-14 rating. Drury posted 76 points (31g, 45a) in 105 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Chicago from 2021-23, and he recorded 24 points (9g, 15a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 63 points (29g, 34a) in 60 collegiate contests over two seasons at Harvard from 2018-20. Born in New York, Drury has represented the United States at numerous international tournaments, winning a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and a bronze medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

Jaaska, 26, made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes in the team’s win in Florida on Thursday night. The Helsinki, Finland native has recorded 16 points (7g, 9a) in 25 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. Jaaska registered 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 Liiga (Finland) games with HIFK in 2023-24 while serving as an alternate captain. He added seven points (5g, 2a) in seven postseason games, leading his team in playoff goals and points. Jaaska tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. Jaaska has represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship.