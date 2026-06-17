'Blue Collar Presses': How The Canes Unknowingly Prepared For Cup Lift For Years

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes' culture, established by Rod Brind'Amour, is built upon hard work.

On the ice, it's an aggressive, pressure-heavy game that wears opponents down night in and night out.

Off the ice, it requires the same approach, including, but not limited to, their preparation and use of time when not on the frozen sheet.

Many examples of the work ethic are visible. Fans see the product during games.

Others are a bit more behind the scenes.

In the aftermath of the team's Stanley Cup victory on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, Sebastian Aho shared a story of one of those little-known examples of their work, one, the true meaning of, was unbeknownst to the players until just days before reaching the mountain top.

Rod Brind'Amour corroborated the story on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

"Five years ago, my (Strength & Conditioning Coach), and I have the best (Strength & Conditioning Coach) in the league, Bill Burniston, and our (Head Athletic Trainer), Doug Bennett, went into Home Depot. They were trying to figure out how to finish off your day with a lift," the head coach explained. "They put (a cinder block) on the scale, and it ended up being 35 pounds. It just hit them that it was the same weight as a Stanley Cup. So they sent me a picture of it, and I'm like, 'You've got to bring that in.'"