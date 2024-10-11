'It Gives You Goosebumps'

In an era defined by windmills, leg drops, and the iconic leap into the tall glass, Rasmus Andersson has taken the icy approach to the modern goal celebration.

“Oh, I saw the video,” laughed fellow blueliner, MacKenzie Weegar. “I'm normally not the biggest fan of the staredown because he leaves his teammates hanging. In fact, I was a victim of it in Nashville one time and I told him if he ever did that to me again, I'm skating right to the bench without you.

“But that was hilarious.

“The guy didn't want any part of it, either. Hey, every guy's different and it suits Rasmus' personality perfectly, so I love it.

“Me? I just get so fired up in the moment. I jump in the air, scream a little bit. The other night I almost fell over, so maybe I’m not the best at it, actually.

“But when you’re kicking off a new season, the adrenaline’s flowing and you could tell what each and every one of those goals the other night meant to us, as a group.”

For the Flames, Wednesday’s west-coast lid-lifter had just about everything you could possibly cram into the primetime slot.

There were goals, fights, an Anthony Mantha Gordie Howe Hat-Trick – and to top it all off, an electric comeback that saw the Flames erase a three-goal deficit and clip the Canucks 6-5 in overtime, courtesy of Connor Zary and that sublime sudden-death strike.

Andersson trimmed the deficit to 4-2 late in the middle frame, before stopping at the half wall and singling out a fan in Row 1 and locking sights.