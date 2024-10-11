Practice Notebook - 11.10.24

The Flames returned to practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday, in anticipation of Saturday's home-opener against the Flyers. Get tickets
Get caught up on the news of the day with our Practice Notebook!
Opportunity arises for Kirkland ... Battling for each other ... Breaking in Blasty
The Flames returned to practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday, in anticipation of Saturday's home-opener against the Flyers. Get tickets
Get caught up on the news of the day with our Practice Notebook!
Justin Kirkland has paid his dues.
The 28-year-old Winnipegger was on the ice Friday morning with the Flames after being recalled from the Wranglers - slotting in at fourth-line centre a day.
Kirkland has 408 AHL games under his belt, as well as a WHL title with Kelowna (where coincidentally, Flames assistant coach Dan Lambert was the bench boss).
But he’s hoping to hit double digits in NHL games this weekend - after stints in 2022-23 and 2023-24 with the Ducks and Coyotes, respectively.
This year marks Kirkland’s second stint in Calgary’s organization and for the centreman, it was a reunion borne from opportunity.
“I’ve always loved it here, so it’s exciting for me to be back,” he said Friday. “You never like to see a guy get hurt, especially Kevin Rooney, who’s very well-liked and a good guy.
“That’s unfortunate, but a good opportunity for me ahead.”
Rooney was moved to IR after being hurt in Wednesday’s season-opening 6-5 overtime win in Vancouver.
Head coach Ryan Huska sees Kirkland as a viable replacement on that fourth line.
“He was consistent the whole time, so I thought he was one of our better players throughout the camp,” he said. “But what I do appreciate about him, he’s 28 years old right now, and I feel like he’s continued to get better every year. And that says a lot for a guy, you get to that point and you’re still willing to grind, to try to get the opportunity to get back into the NHL.
“I like the speed that he has, I like the size that he has, and it was important, unfortunately, with Kevin being out, that we could find a centreman to fill that role right now.”
Two days on from Wednesday’s thriller in Vancouver, the group’s willingness to stick together - and for each other - remained a focal conversation piece.
For forward Blake Coleman, that attitude stood out.
And in holding court with the media Friday, he mentioned that aspect of togetherness was one he also experienced in previous stops over the course of his career.
“I’ve been lucky and played on some really good teams, one of the first signs of a good team is guys sticking up for each other and being a brotherhood in the locker room and on the ice,” he said. “I thought it was pretty evident that guys care about each other here, and are willing to play for each other.
“Obviously, we’ve got to find a little more control in that type of scenario, and pick our spots, it’s hard to argue with liking that response.”
The Flames were kitted out in some new Blasty gear at Friday’s practice, and while the familiar home red uniform will be on offer in Saturday’s home-opener, it won’t be long before Blasty rides again.
Calgary’s first switch to Dark Mode will take place in just under two weeks’ time, featuring in three games Oct. 22-26 against the Penguins, Hurricanes and Jets.