The Farm Report - 19.12.25

For Flames prospect Etienne Morin, it wasn’t just another stat on the scoresheet.

It was a milestone years in the making.

On Dec. 13, the 20-year-old defenceman potted his first AHL goal in the Wranglers' match-up against the Abbotsford Canucks.

“I’ve been waiting for that for a while, that’s for sure,” Morin said. “It’s a dream growing up. It’s really exciting.”

Drafted 48th overall by Calgary in the 2023 NHL Draft, Morin has wasted little time adjusting to the grind of pro hockey.

He opened his professional account on Nov. 28 with the Rapid City Rush, the ECHL affiliate of the Wranglers, with a goal in a 3-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads.

He earned a recall to the AHL on Dec. 7, scoring in his fourth game back with the Wranglers.

Two leagues, two teams, same feeling.

“It feels the same,” Morin said of scoring at different levels.

“Obviously it’s not with the same team so it’s different emotions, different feelings, but both of them are really great and I was really happy.”

For a defenceman still finding his footing, those moments are confidence builders, proof that his game can translate.

“I’m trying to be more comfortable,” he explained.

“It’s obviously a tougher league, more changes from junior, but I just want to keep working hard. I see myself being a good two-way defenceman and hopefully keep the offense going.”

That identity - being reliable in his own zone with enough speed to jump into the rush - is the perfect fit for the modern pro game.

Morin’s skating and puck movement are improving, and he’s learning quickly that time and space disappear fast at this level. The adjustment, he says, has been made easier by the room around him.

“The group is awesome, it’s easy to come in,” he shared. “The veterans are really taking good care of the younger guys coming in so it’s been a lot of fun for sure.”

That mentorship extends well beyond the game.

Morin is soaking up every little detail that separates prospects from pros.

“How quick they are with the puck and how smart they are with it,” he said. “Being a pro especially off the ice, how they do things, how they prepare for games, how they eat and hydrate before games.”

As for the puck from his first pro goal?

“My dad has a little collection going,” Morin grinned.

“So he is definitely going to hold onto that one for sure.”

