5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

1. National Stage

It's the last home game before the holiday break, and the Flames are eager to put their recent home form on the line in the national spotlight.

Calgary hosts Vegas on Hockey Night in Canada on a night that's set to feature holiday cheer, and hopefully, plenty of cheering by the home faithful. GET TICKETS

The Flames have been putting some of their best performances on at home of late, posting a 6-1-1 home record over their last eight outings beneath the Saddle, but Thursday's 4-2 win over Seattle was as much a lesson in persistence as it was an exercise of consistent pressure. Calgary fired 46 shots on goal, but had to rally with a third-period comeback to dispatch their Pacific Division rival.

It was the powerplay, too, that kick-started that wave of late offence. Nazem Kadri's one-timer came on the Flames' fifth man-advantage of the game, the goal tying the contest at 2-2.

A big moment, executed by a player that thrives on them.

"That was big, for sure. That was a big-time goal for us," Kadri exclaimed following the win. "Coming into the game, I think our powerplay wanted to step up for our team and wanted to make a play.

"It was important (that) we cashed in."

A positive sign, too, for Head Coach Ryan Huska, whose powerplay has struggled at times this season to make the type of impact it did in Thursday's third period.

"It’s still something that we’ve got to keep grinding on," Huska said. "When you get five powerplays, you’ve got to find a way to score one, and that’s what made Naz’s goal so big for us.

"It allowed us to gain a little bit of momentum."

The team held a quick optional skate Friday morning at a busy Scotiabank Saddledome, and for the most part, Friday was a pretty quiet news day, too, around the Flames dressing room.

It won't take long for things to ramp up Saturday morning, though, as Calgary looks to finish its pre-holiday home slate with a little bit more of that momentum they earned two nights ago.

2. Know Your Enemy

The Golden Knights (16-6-10) take their show on the road this weekend for an all-Alberta back-to-back, beginning this evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Vegas has been on quite the run, posting points in eight straight games, though their most recent outing came in the form of a 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey on home ice Wednesday night. Pavel Dorofeyev secured a point for the Golden Knights with his third period powerplay marker, but Devils forward Jesper Bratt was the only skater to score in the shootout, handing the visitors the win.

The team skated Friday in the Desert before flying north, but their travel party did not include defenceman Shea Theodore or forward Jack Eichel, both of whom are sidelined with injuries (Head Coach Bruce Cassidy termed Theodore's prognosis as week-to-week, while Eichel is day-to-day).

At his media availability, Cassidy was asked his thoughts on the Flames, and what to expect from this evening's matchup.

"They’re playing better, they were having trouble scoring early on in the year," he told reporters. "I know (Dustin) Wolf has been playing really well lately, too. They’ve used their backup goalie a little more … he’s got very good numbers, so that part of their game has been good.

"Their finishing … maybe they’re turning the corner a little bit there, so we’ve got to be mindful of that."

Cassidy added the plan for his netminding tandem is to have Akira Schmid start tonight's game, with Carter Hart slated for Sunday's stop in Edmonton.

With Eichel - and his team-leading 41 points - sidelined, first-year Golden Knight Mitch Marner is tops among active Vegas skaters with 32 points on the season. He scored twice in the last meeting against Calgary on Oct. 18.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.0%
32nd
Golden Knights
24.8%
7th
Penalty Kill
Flames
82.7%
T-9th
Golden Knights
82.9%
T-7th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.35%
6th
Golden Knights
51.56%
10th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.52%
12th
Golden Knights
54.25%
5th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game is the third of four regular-season meetings slated for 2025-26 between Calgary and Vegas, with the Golden Knights holding a 2-0-0 edge in the series thus far. Vegas won a pair of games in mid-October, and after tonight, the two sides won't face each other again until Apr. 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau have counted the three Flames goals against the Golden Knights in the season set.

Did You Know?

Since the start of the month, the Flames have gone 4-1-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, tying for the second-most points at home in the league in December with eight.

In the third period on home ice in December, the Flames have outscored their opponents 12-1, the best third period home goal differential in the NHL this month.

4. Holiday Cheer

More like holiday jeer, if you ask Flames blueliner Rasmus Andersson.

Fans attending tonight's game can expect to see special animations of Calgary players throughout the game on the Sportsnet scoreboard, but that didn't stop Andersson from offering - ahem - his critique of some of the artwork, in a bit recorded Friday with Flames TV host Brendan Parker.

Check it out for yourself!

How does Andersson feel about our new Christmas-themed headshots?!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Rasmus Andersson

He hit a milestone Thursday against Seattle with his 200th career assist, all part of a three-point effort in that 4-2 win over the Kraken.

And you can bet Swedish hockey brass are taking notice of Andersson's recent form, too, as it gets ever closer to final decision-making time ahead of the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Over the past calendar month, Andersson sits third among NHL defencemen in scoring with 16 points (3G, 13A); only Columbus' Zach Werenski and Tampa Bay's Darren Raddysh have produced more over that span.

Golden Knights - Mark Stone

Stone has been limited to 16 games this season, but over that span, he's totalled 25 points; he leads Vegas with nine (2G, 7A) in the month of December, too.

He's especially dangerous when the Golden Knights are a man (or more) up, nearly half his points this season have come on the powerplay.

The 33-year-old, who logged a season high 23:38 Wednesday against New Jersey, had four points in the last meeting against the Flames Oct. 18.

