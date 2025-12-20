5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

1. National Stage

It's the last home game before the holiday break, and the Flames are eager to put their recent home form on the line in the national spotlight.

Calgary hosts Vegas on Hockey Night in Canada on a night that's set to feature holiday cheer, and hopefully, plenty of cheering by the home faithful. GET TICKETS

The Flames have been putting some of their best performances on at home of late, posting a 6-1-1 home record over their last eight outings beneath the Saddle, but Thursday's 4-2 win over Seattle was as much a lesson in persistence as it was an exercise of consistent pressure. Calgary fired 46 shots on goal, but had to rally with a third-period comeback to dispatch their Pacific Division rival.

It was the powerplay, too, that kick-started that wave of late offence. Nazem Kadri's one-timer came on the Flames' fifth man-advantage of the game, the goal tying the contest at 2-2.

A big moment, executed by a player that thrives on them.

"That was big, for sure. That was a big-time goal for us," Kadri exclaimed following the win. "Coming into the game, I think our powerplay wanted to step up for our team and wanted to make a play.

"It was important (that) we cashed in."

A positive sign, too, for Head Coach Ryan Huska, whose powerplay has struggled at times this season to make the type of impact it did in Thursday's third period.

"It’s still something that we’ve got to keep grinding on," Huska said. "When you get five powerplays, you’ve got to find a way to score one, and that’s what made Naz’s goal so big for us.

"It allowed us to gain a little bit of momentum."

The team held a quick optional skate Friday morning at a busy Scotiabank Saddledome, and for the most part, Friday was a pretty quiet news day, too, around the Flames dressing room.

It won't take long for things to ramp up Saturday morning, though, as Calgary looks to finish its pre-holiday home slate with a little bit more of that momentum they earned two nights ago.