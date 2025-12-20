'Take Advantage Of It'

As he prepares for career NHL game number six, Hunter Brzustewicz is facing a bit of added opportunity.
The rookie blueliner took powerplay reps at Saturday’s morning skate, a move bent on extracting some of his offensive instincts as well as kick-starting a new-look second unit, as Calgary hosts Vegas at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS
He’s proven he can put up points at every level he’s played at; that 92-point OHL campaign in 2023-24 - when the Michigan product led the junior circuit in assists - comes to mind.
Brzustewicz is focused on being a helping hand when the opportunity arises this evening.
“I'm just looking to move pucks fast,” he said with a grin. “Maybe put a couple shots in there, and see what happens.”