The additional responsibility is a sign both of Brzustewicz’s quick maturation at the NHL level, as well as the organization’s belief in him.

For Head Coach Ryan Huska, the powerplay look is all part of the young blueliner’s development plan.

“He sees the ice really well, and he is a powerplay guy,” Huska said of Brzustewicz during his morning media session. “So part of our plan, when you’re easing a player into it, is, get him going 5-on-5 a little bit.

“I think he's moved the puck really well. So this gives us an opportunity to, you know, add a little bit more to his game and I think it's one of the strengths of this game. Hopefully it goes well for us tonight.”

The underlying figures show Brzustewicz is being put in positions to succeed since being recalled. In four games this season, he’s started 70% of his shifts in the offensive zone, and the Flames have owned close to 70% of the shot attempts when he’s been on the ice.

Those offensive instincts have been there since he first put on skates as a youngster.

But tonight - and moving forward - he’s bent on making the most of the opportunity he’s earned.

“You always get excited when you’re on the powerplay or anything,” Brzustewicz said. “Special teams is a privilege.

“Just gotta work hard and take advantage of it.”