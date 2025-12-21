Winning Hands!

Flames spread holiday cheer with 6-3 win over Vegas

By Chris Wahl
Now that's how to tie a bow on the pre-holiday home schedule!

The Flames took control early, and never let up, outgunning the Golden Knights 6-3 in a spirited Saturday tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And it was one of those nights where three stars might not even have summed up the list of honour-worthy performances.

Captain Mikael Backlund logged his second two-goal effort in as many games, Ryan Lomberg was an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat-trick, while Connor Zary and MacKenzie Weegar each enjoyed three-point nights, the latter recording his 200th career assist in the process.

Adam Klapka, Joel Farabee and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames, who got a winning performance in goal from Devin Cooley, who made 33 saves.

"Winning’s always fun," Lomberg added. "It felt like the ‘Dome was extra-special today, so it was great.

"A big win for us, we’re looking forward to keeping it going."

Head Coach Ryan Huska, meanwhile, gave credit to Backlund's line for cashing in when opportunities arose.

"Over the last little bit, they’re playing a much quicker game," the bench boss said. "I think all three of them have been much harder on the puck, and that’s the difference.

"Mikael’s going to the net more … I think he’s up to speed. Now, he’s going."

See all the goals and highlights from Saturday's 6-3 win over Vegas

It took Backlund less than four minutes to leave his stamp on the game, and it was thanks to some hard work by his linemates. The captain spotted a trailing Zary in the high slot, and upon receiving the pass, Zary danced to the front of the net with a shot on Vegas netminder Akira Schmid. Blake Coleman banged the rebound off the left post, then Backlund scooped up the change and deposited his eighth goal of the season to put the locals ahead 1-0.

Backlund puts home rebound to open scoring against Vegas

Then, it was Klapka’s turn. Already entrenched in the game with two massive hits, the big Czech lumbered to the front of the net and got a body part on a Yan Kuznetsov point shot, redirecting the disc past Schmid before bowling the Golden Knights ‘keeper over.

Klapka tallies third of the season

Reilly Smith got one back for the visitors, but with just over four minutes left, Lomberg converted on a two-man breakaway with Zary, snapping a shot stick-side on Schmid after linemate John Beecher sprung the duo for their clean chance in on goal.

Zary passes up to Lomberg and he scores a gem

But Lomberg wasn’t done there. Off the ensuing face-off, he dropped the mitts with Vegas tough guy Jeremy Lauzon in a spirited tilt, bringing the 'Dome crowd to its feet as Calgary took a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

Backlund stayed hot into period two, adding to his account by crashing Schmid’s left post, banging in a hard back-door pass from Weegar to extend the homeside’s advantage.

Captain gets his second of the night

Farabee made it five for the Flames four minutes later. On a Golden Knights powerplay, he found space down the right wing on an odd-man rush, but instead of passing, he cut across the slot, then shot against the grain, firing the disc past Schmid’s glove hand.

Farabee scores a beauty shorthanded against Golden Knights

Kaedan Korczak got one back for Vegas before the period was through, but Calgary netminder Devin Cooley made his best save of the game at the buzzer, denying Smith with a sprawling save after the forward found space in tight to the crease.

Mark Stone added a powerplay goal for the visitors with 3:57 to play, before Huberdeau rounded out the scoring from the seat of his pants, touching the puck into the empty Vegas cage with 44 seconds remaining in the game.

Klapka led the way physically for the Flames, finishing the contest with six hits over his 12:47 of ice-time.

Zary's three points marked a new career best, while Farabee's short-handed marker was Calgary's fifth of the campaign - tying them for the most among NHL clubs this season.

The Flames are now 7-1-1 in their last nine games at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Who else, but the DAWG!

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"They pushed back, but we grinded hard"

"He's great for the locker-room, he's great for life. He's the man"

"Felt like the 'Dome was extra special today"

Coach on Lomberg, Farabee, the recent resurgence and more

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 26, VGK 36

Powerplay: CGY 0-0, VGK 1-2

Faceoffs: CGY 52.1%, VGK 47.9%

Hits: CGY 14, VGK 26

Blocked Shots: CGY 11, VGK 13

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, VGK 31

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, VGK 14

Up Next:

The holiday break will be book-ended by two Battles of Alberta, beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT in Edmonton. The Flames will then host the Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

