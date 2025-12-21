Winning Hands!

Now that's how to tie a bow on the pre-holiday home schedule!

The Flames took control early, and never let up, outgunning the Golden Knights 6-3 in a spirited Saturday tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And it was one of those nights where three stars might not even have summed up the list of honour-worthy performances.

Captain Mikael Backlund logged his second two-goal effort in as many games, Ryan Lomberg was an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat-trick, while Connor Zary and MacKenzie Weegar each enjoyed three-point nights, the latter recording his 200th career assist in the process.

Adam Klapka, Joel Farabee and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames, who got a winning performance in goal from Devin Cooley, who made 33 saves.

"Winning’s always fun," Lomberg added. "It felt like the ‘Dome was extra-special today, so it was great.

"A big win for us, we’re looking forward to keeping it going."

Head Coach Ryan Huska, meanwhile, gave credit to Backlund's line for cashing in when opportunities arose.

"Over the last little bit, they’re playing a much quicker game," the bench boss said. "I think all three of them have been much harder on the puck, and that’s the difference.

"Mikael’s going to the net more … I think he’s up to speed. Now, he’s going."