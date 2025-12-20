Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Flames close out their homestand this evening when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, CBC).
As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, the projected lineup is expected to be as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Jonathan Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley