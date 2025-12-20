Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Flames close out their homestand this evening when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, CBC).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, the projected lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Jonathan Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley