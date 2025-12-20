Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Vegas

PLDec20Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames close out their homestand this evening when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, CBC).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, the projected lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Jonathan Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

