Third Period Trio

Matt Coronato came ever so close to opening the scoring.

But persistence paid off, and the young winger's third-period exclamation point helped seal another home victory for the Flames, who improved to 6-1-1 over their last eight home fixtures with a 4-2 win over the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Coronato's third-period rip broke a 2-2 tie on a night that saw Calgary fire 46 shots at Seattle goalie Joey Daccord. Mikael Backlund tickled the twine twice, Nazem Kadri scored a key powerplay goal to ignite the rally, while Rasmus Andersson finished the game with three assists, the first of which served as his 200th in the NHL.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a milestone night, too, collecting his 800th career point with an assist on Coronato's decider, while Dustin Wolf stopped 21 of 23 shots that came his way.