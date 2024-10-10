Flames Set For 2024-25 Home Opener Presented By Original 16

The Flames are excited to release details for their most spectacular home opener presented by Original 16. It all gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 2024-25 NHL season,” said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer Lorenzo DeCicco. “Our home opener is going to be spectacular and we can’t wait to share it with the best fans in the NHL, the C of Red.”

The evening begins early at 4:30 p.m. as Flames players will be welcomed by fans as they walk down the red carpet for the main event. The high-profile gathering could be likened to an awards ceremony or a movie premiere, and will take place on the West Plaza outside of the West Entrance and Dutton’s Original 16 Lounge. This is an opportunity for fans to get up close and wish the team good luck as they enter the Scotiabank Saddledome for their first home game of the 2024-25 season.

Doors at the Scotiabank Saddledome will open at 6:00 p.m. with a 90-minute Hockey Happy Hour featuring a pre-game party on the West Concourse with a live performance from DJ Joanna Magik. Hockey Happy Hour includes discounts on food and beverage offerings and at all CGY Team stores. The Flames will also introduce a Food and Beverage Passport for the first 1,000 fans who enter the Scotiabank Saddledome. This is an opportunity for fans to receive a special complimentary item if three out of six locations on the passport are stamped.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early as the pre-game show will begin at 8:00 p.m. Every fan in attendance will receive a light-up wristband secured to the armrestof all seats. Wristbands will be programmed as part of the game presentation throughout the evening. The pre-game show features a custom light show, a special “aerial” appearance by Harvey the Hound, and introductions of every member of the Flames accompanied by a performance from Calgary’s own, Small-Town DJ’s. Additionally, a special tribute for Johnny Gaudreau, concluding with a moment of applause to celebrate his most memorable moments as a member of the Flames.

Fans will also have a chance to see the new Sportsnet Scoreboard and exciting in-game promotions and content. Puck drop is set for 8:20 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Sportsnet West and the Sportsnet 960 The FAN.