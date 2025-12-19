'Cool To Get The Acknowledgment'

He’s made a habit of dishing out silky assists, but Jonathan Huberdeau’s 800th NHL point was an example of how his overall game has grown.

Tracking back to his own blue line, the Flames winger stole the puck away from an opposing Seattle skater, then quickly turned the play back the other way, leading to Matt Coronato’s third-period game-winner Thursday night.

“I mean, I can play D, I think at that point,” he chuckled, recalling how far back he tracked to create the turnover. “Overall, I think I'm a better player, like defensively. I been really, really good, the past year and this year. I'm usually on the right side of the puck a lot.

“Matty (Coronato), a helluva shot. (I) didn't really create the goal, but got it for him to get a chance to shoot the puck. Unbelievable shot.”