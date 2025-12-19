'Cool To Get The Acknowledgment'

Huberdeau's third-period helper Thursday was his 800th career NHL point

251219_Huberdeau_new
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

He’s made a habit of dishing out silky assists, but Jonathan Huberdeau’s 800th NHL point was an example of how his overall game has grown.

Tracking back to his own blue line, the Flames winger stole the puck away from an opposing Seattle skater, then quickly turned the play back the other way, leading to Matt Coronato’s third-period game-winner Thursday night.

“I mean, I can play D, I think at that point,” he chuckled, recalling how far back he tracked to create the turnover. “Overall, I think I'm a better player, like defensively. I been really, really good, the past year and this year. I'm usually on the right side of the puck a lot.

“Matty (Coronato), a helluva shot. (I) didn't really create the goal, but got it for him to get a chance to shoot the puck. Unbelievable shot.”

Coronato wires a wrister on a rush to put Flames ahead

And with that assist, Huberdeau’s joined some pretty elite company. Only 26 active NHLers have 800 or more career points, and the product of Saint-Jerome, Que. became just the third member of his 2011 Draft class to reach the milestone, joining Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele.

A big achievement, but for Huberdeau, another step in his hockey journey.

“I think every milestone, it's pretty cool,” he said. “I think the goal is to probably get 1,000 points in this league. It’s cool to get the acknowledgement from every guy, from teammates, or coaches, obviously you couldn't do that without them.

“It's - I think - a reflection of all your career, and all the work you put in.”

Most of Huberdeau’s points have been assists - 541 to be exact - and of his 800 goals and helpers, 187 have come in Flames silks.

And while he admits reaching 1,000 points is the goal, he’s on track to reach a different four-digit milestone - 1,000 games - next season, with 942 appearances currently under his belt.

The 32-year-old has points in four of his last five games, including two helpers over Calgary’s two-game California Dads Trip, an experience he was thrilled to share with his father, Alain.

“It was great. I think, you know, he's the guy that's been supporting me all my life and always been there for me (through) the hard times or the good times,” said the younger Huberdeau. “We’re lucky enough to have a close family, we talk every day and, you know, we spend a lot of time.

“So just to have him there with me and in our environment, it was a cool trip and I think every trip is always special.”

Sadly, Alain was back home in Quebec for his son’s milestone moment, but the whole family will be back in Calgary soon - the forward suggesting they might even make the three-hour drive to Edmonton for the Flames’ pre-holiday finale Tuesday night.

“I think they (his parents) were watching on TV,” he said. “I’m going to see them at Christmas.

“We'll probably celebrate that.”

