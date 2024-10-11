Flames Recall Justin Kirkland

The Calgary Flames announce today the recall of centre Justin Kirkland from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Kirkland signed as a free agent with Calgary on July 3, 2024, his second stint in the Flames organization after toiling with the Stockton Heat for three seasons beginning with the 2019-20 campaign. The Winnipeg, MN native posted a career-best 48-points from 25 goals and 23 points for the Heat during the 2021-22 season.

Kirkland began his professional career in 2014-15, when he spent time with both the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals and the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones. Kirkland would spend the next two seasons in Milwaukee before joining the Flames organization for the first time prior to the 2019-20 season.

After signing with the Anaheim Ducks before the start of 2022-23, he would make his NHL debut on December 20th, 2022, going on to play seven games with the Ducks. The 28-year-old was a member of the Arizona Coyotes last season, playing in two NHL games and an additional 43 AHL contests with the Tucson Roadrunners, posting 30 points.