5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers

1. Home Sweet 'Dome

It's here.

The Flames 2024 home opener lands tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome amid plenty of excitement, and plenty of intrigue after Calgary pulled off an incredible comeback in Vancouver on the road three nights ago. Get tickets

Down 4-1 after the first period, the Flames stormed back, clipping the Canucks 6-5 in overtime on a remarkable goal from Connor Zary.

Which begs the question, what does this group have in store for tonight?

We'll have to wait until just after 8 P.M. MT to find out, but if you ask forward Blake Coleman, there's no shortage of anticipation from the players about the chance to perform again in front of the C of Red.

"It’s exciting, doesn’t really matter how long you’ve played, the first game’s always an exciting one at home," Coleman commented Friday. "It’s one that you circle on your calendar every year, and thankfully we’re coming in with a win under the belt, a good performance, couple periods at least.

"We’re just excited to play in front of our own fans."

D-man MacKenzie Weegar echoed Coleman's sentiments in a conversation with our Ryan Dittrick Friday.

“The first few games of the season – and definitely the home opener, because it's such a big one – I always get butterflies in my stomach," he said.

"Eventually, they calm down.

“But when you hear the crowd, those first few shifts and especially if you start the game, there’s so much emotion packed into it. It's chaotic, it's loud.

“So, you've got to stay calm and be present in the moment.”

There's even a Red Carpet Arrival scheduled from 4:30 - 6:00 for fans to greet the players as they arrive for the game.

But amid the excitement, the players - and head coach Ryan Huska - acknowledged that emotions will be high, with the club also set to pay tribute to the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Huska told reporters Friday the best way for his group to honour the brothers is to go out and "play their best game."

But Coleman - who played with Johnny for one season in 2021-22 - admits he's still coming to terms with the brothers' passing.

"When it comes to Johnny, there is no managing it, you know. It is what it is, it’s going to be a little emotional just to see the tribute, and feel his presence with us again," he said. "It’s not a light switch you can just turn off, but at the same time, it’s way more important than the game of hockey.

"He deserves to be remembered and recognized, I’m happy that I get to be here and see it, and after that, we’ll take care of the game."

For Johnny and Matthew.

Forever.