Game Day Notebook - 11.04.25

Of Wolf And Man

Dustin Wolf will get the nod in goal for Calgary, his sixth consecutive start and his ninth over the Flames’ last 10 games.

The 23-year-old reached 50 games played on the season Wednesday night in Anaheim, and has helped the Flames earn points in each of his last four outings.

A heavy workload, no doubt, and with high stakes, too.

But Wolf has been pretty unflappable.

And Head Coach Ryan Huska figures the Calder Trophy candidate is suited for a rebound - so to speak - tonight, after Wednesday’s contest in SoCal got away from the group.

“I think he’s handled it really well, that’s why we keep going back to him,” Huska said of Wolf’s workload. “Much like our team, he’s the best I’ve seen at moving on when we don’t get a result or a win, he’s the best I’ve seen. Just turns the page very quickly and looks forward to his next one.

“I think he’s handled it very well.”