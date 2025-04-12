Big Win? You Betcha!

The locals came out of the gate with some assertiveness, firing 14 shots at Filip Gustavsson through the first 20 minutes of play.

Calgary’s first good chance came early, too. Some early pressure from the trio of Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and Adam Klapka led to a chance for Klapka from just outside the blue paint. But despite looking the other way, Gustavsson lunged back with his left leg and got a skate blade on Klapka’s shot that appeared destined to ripple the twine.

Another wild sequence nearly resulted in a Flames opening goal with just over five minutes left. Sharangovich shot a one-timer from the right circle that caromed to the slot, then off Morgan Frost’s skate. The puck then rolled goalward - with a fair amount of pace - but Gustavsson again rescued his team by pulling it off the line with the blade of his goal stick.

Calgary’s hard work was finally rewarded at the 16:25 mark of the opening frame. Blake Coleman shot the puck on goal from just above the goal line along the left-wing boards. Gustavsson saved it, but the rebound spilled to Backlund, who chipped the disc over his countryman’s shoulder for his second goal in as many games.