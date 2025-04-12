Say What - 'Good Night In Here'

Mikael Backlund on the 4-2 win over the Wild:

"That was an awesome night. Right from the drop of the puck, I thought everyone was on their toes and excited to play. I thought we played a really good game. The building was cooking tonight. It was great."

On what impressed him most about the win:

"I liked that we were going for it right away, we weren’t sitting back. We were hungry to win the game. We were an excited team coming out, something we talked about before the game. Last two games, we wanted better starts. I liked that we came out with a lot of energy."

On his opening goal:

"Felt great. Always fun to score at the ‘Dome, especially in big games like this. It’s an awesome feeling."