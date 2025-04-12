Say What - 'Good Night In Here'

The chatter following the Flames' 4-2 win over the Wild

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on the 4-2 win over the Wild:

"That was an awesome night. Right from the drop of the puck, I thought everyone was on their toes and excited to play. I thought we played a really good game. The building was cooking tonight. It was great."

On what impressed him most about the win:

"I liked that we were going for it right away, we weren’t sitting back. We were hungry to win the game. We were an excited team coming out, something we talked about before the game. Last two games, we wanted better starts. I liked that we came out with a lot of energy."

On his opening goal:

"Felt great. Always fun to score at the ‘Dome, especially in big games like this. It’s an awesome feeling."

Ryan Lomberg on whether the ovation after his goal was for him or Marc-Andre Fleury:

"I like to think myself, let’s just keep it there. That did come to mind though, but I’m going to keep that one. Pretty cool, he two-pad stacked me at the end, I’m probably the last guy he did that on in his career."

On the appreciation shown towards him from the fans:

"It means everything. Coming back to Calgary, they’ve accepted my family and I with open arms. The best things away from the rink have been the people and the community. It’s been amazing, we love it here. As players, we’re super-thankful to play in front of such good, passionate fans. For myself, I’m super-thankful for the appreciation."

On bouncing back tonight against the Wild:

"We believe all the way through, it was obviously a tough loss the other night in Anaheim. Tough to swallow, boys were upset after the game understandably, but what a response from our group. Super-proud of the game we played tonight, looking forward to the next one. We’ve got to turn the page and keep that coming."

Dustin Wolf on the 4-2 win:

"I thought we played with desperation. This is the time of year where we can’t lose games. This was obviously a critical four-point swing. We found a way to score four goals, we’ve been pretty successful when we do that."

On getting the call to start in goal in these crucial games:

"It’s huge, it just shows that they’re confident in my ability. I want to go out there and play my best, especially in games like this where points are so critical. I’m definitely looking forward to the next one."

On moving forward to Sunday versus San Jose:

"We still have to battle, we still have to win games. It doesn't matter how we get in, we're obviously gonna need some help from some outside sources, and obviously, we need to take control of our own game here the last three, and find a way to get 'em. This one certainly helps."

Blake Coleman on the victory:

"I thought it was really a pretty complete game, start to finish. That’s kind of our identity. I thought we played hard, got pucks to the net, got bodies to the net, good goaltending when we needed it. Special teams were good. Take out the last three minutes and really, a pretty complete game."

On the work put in by his line versus the Wild:

"We’re expecting to be counted on in tough matchups, especially at home. Backs just doesn’t age, keeps getting out there, doing his thing - bringing Matty and I along - I thought we were pretty solid tonight, did our job against their top guys. Then the rest of our lineup contributed in big ways."

On the group's mindset in these important games:

"It’s a great opportunity, it’s one game at a time. You zoom out for a minute, then you zoom right back in and you just focus on the one game at a time. Tonight was a big one for us to give ourselves a chance down the stretch, and put some pressure on the teams that are ahead of us. We’ve got to take advantage of the two home games here, then we’ll see what things look like going to L.A. Just next game up, and we’ll go from there."

Ryan Huska on the 4-2 victory:

"I liked the whole game until the end, when it got a little scrambly, but I thought that was one of the better, complete games that we’ve played this year."

On the energy right from the drop of the puck:

"I think the crowd was a big part of that, tonight. This was a good night in here, lots of noise, lots of energy in the building. We kept our game simple early - and we were able to score first - a really good night in a lot of different ways, including special teams tonight."

On Ryan Lomberg's ovation:

"It was pretty neat to see. He’s a loveable guy, in our room, and you can see how much the people appreciate him and enjoy having him around."

