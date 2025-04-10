Flames Fall In OT To Ducks

ANAHEIM — Cutter Gauthier's goal 71 seconds into overtime helped the Ducks score a come-from-behind victory over the Flames at Honda Center.

Mikael Backlund, Yegor Sharangovich and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary, who held a 3-1 third-period lead, but were forced to settle for a single point in the cruelest of fashions.

The first period produced a handful of chances, but both Dustin Wolf and Ville Husso were up to the task, as the two sides went to the break with nary a goal on the board between them.

Backlund had a chance off a Coronato rebound just before the seven-minute mark, his chip shot went off a stick before being thrust out of play by a Duck.

Husso was clinical on a pair of one-timers on a late man-advantage, too - part of his 13 first-period saves - denying Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost on their opportunities.

Wolf made seven saves in the opening frame, his best coming with a quick kick of the left pad to deny Frank Vatrano’s low slot shot just past the midway mark.

The game continued to turn in Calgary’s favour into period two, with a glorious opportunity inside the first two minutes. Sharangovich back-handed the puck to the top of the crease as he drove down the right wing, the disc caroming off Joel Farabee, then fluttering in the blue paint before Husso somehow back-heeled it off the goal line. Frost grabbed the rebound, but could not jam it home.

Husso then denied Nazem Kadri on a 2-on-1 attempt a few minutes later, Kadri choosing to attempt a low shot from the right circle as Adam Klapka skated hard to the net.

The Flames finally solved Husso at the 14:18 mark of period two. They worked the puck low to high, then from the left point, Joel Hanley zipped a hard pass across to MacKenzie Weegar, who then sent a low, hard shot goalward. Backlund, standing net-front, gained body position on his defender, reached out, and tipped it past Husso’s left pad as the Anaheim goalie slid to his right.