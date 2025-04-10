Flames Fall In OT To Ducks

Flames suffer 4-3 overtime setback in Anaheim

By Chris Wahl
ANAHEIM — Cutter Gauthier's goal 71 seconds into overtime helped the Ducks score a come-from-behind victory over the Flames at Honda Center.

Mikael Backlund, Yegor Sharangovich and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary, who held a 3-1 third-period lead, but were forced to settle for a single point in the cruelest of fashions.

The first period produced a handful of chances, but both Dustin Wolf and Ville Husso were up to the task, as the two sides went to the break with nary a goal on the board between them.

Backlund had a chance off a Coronato rebound just before the seven-minute mark, his chip shot went off a stick before being thrust out of play by a Duck.

Husso was clinical on a pair of one-timers on a late man-advantage, too - part of his 13 first-period saves - denying Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost on their opportunities.

Wolf made seven saves in the opening frame, his best coming with a quick kick of the left pad to deny Frank Vatrano’s low slot shot just past the midway mark.

The game continued to turn in Calgary’s favour into period two, with a glorious opportunity inside the first two minutes. Sharangovich back-handed the puck to the top of the crease as he drove down the right wing, the disc caroming off Joel Farabee, then fluttering in the blue paint before Husso somehow back-heeled it off the goal line. Frost grabbed the rebound, but could not jam it home.

Husso then denied Nazem Kadri on a 2-on-1 attempt a few minutes later, Kadri choosing to attempt a low shot from the right circle as Adam Klapka skated hard to the net.

The Flames finally solved Husso at the 14:18 mark of period two. They worked the puck low to high, then from the left point, Joel Hanley zipped a hard pass across to MacKenzie Weegar, who then sent a low, hard shot goalward. Backlund, standing net-front, gained body position on his defender, reached out, and tipped it past Husso’s left pad as the Anaheim goalie slid to his right.

Captain tips one home to open scoring in Anaheim

Then, before the period drew to a close, it was Wolf's turn to make his best save of the game.

Gauthier carried the puck down Main Street, spun around a defender and zipped the puck to the left post to linemate Isac Lundestrom. But Wolf, sensing danger, got low and stretched across the crease, getting just enough of the puck with one of his right toenails to keep the scoreline at 1-0 in Calgary's favour.

Wolf with a great save against Isac Lundestrom

Trevor Zegras tied the game for the homeside with a snapshot from the right circle at 11:49 of the third period, but the Flames answered back just under two minutes later.

Farabee sent a shot toward the goal from the left wall that Husso saw, and saved, but Sharangovich was right there for the loose change. His backhand rebound attempt was stopped, but he switched up to his forehand at the second time of asking and knocked the puck past a sprawling Husso.

CGY@ANA: Sharangovich scores goal against Ville Husso

Then, 94 seconds after Sharangovich’s go-ahead marker, Coronato added a third for the Flames. Backlund strode down the left wing and put a low shot on goal, Coronato - speeding to the back post - grabbed the rebound and fired it home for his second goal in as many games to make it 3-1 in Calgary’s favour.

Coronato finishes off rebound from Backlund shot

But the home side just wouldn’t go away. Vatrano and Gauthier scored in quick succession - the goals coming nine seconds apart - to even the score at 3-3 with just under four minutes left.

Gauthier completed the Anaheim comeback with his second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Ducks 09.04.25

Photos by Getty Images. Walk-ins and warmups by Chris Wahl

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 39, ANA 23

Powerplay: CGY 0-6, ANA 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 56.1%, ANA 43.9%

Blocked Shots: CGY 16, ANA 11

Hits: CGY 8, ANA 16

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, ANA 18

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 14, ANA 2

Up Next:

Calgary's next three games will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning with a Friday night showdown versus the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 p.m. MT. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

