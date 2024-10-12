Martin and Monika Honzek had never stepped foot in Calgary.

But after waking up at 4 a.m. to watch their son, 19-year-old Sam, make his big-league debut this past Wednesday in Vancouver, the hours-long hop across the Atlantic was a no-brainer for this hockey-mad family.

“They brought some snacks – some of my favourite Slovakian snacks,” Honzek laughed. “So, now I've got a full (pantry) of it.

“They’re loving the city so far. We went for a nice steak dinner last night and that was super special to be able to share this moment – this entire, crazy week – with them here, as a family.

“They visited me in Vancouver twice before, but this will be the first time in my career that they'll see me in a big building, in the NHL. I'm so thankful they can be here to support me – and the fact that it's home opener makes it even more special.”

The last time the Honzeks could watch their boy play in person was last Christmas with the Giants.

And a lot has happened since.

Honzek, the Flames’ first-round pick – 16th overall – in the 2023 Draft openly reflects on the past 16 months and the challenges he faced along the way. His humbling 2023-24 season was mired by injuries, limiting him to only 33 dates (plus another five in the playoffs) with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants, while struggling to regain the offensive panache that put him north of a point-per-game the year prior.

Honzek, though, went into the summer determined to change the narrative.