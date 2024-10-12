'Super Special'

Honzek set to make 'Dome debut with his parents on hand

By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

Martin and Monika Honzek had never stepped foot in Calgary.

But after waking up at 4 a.m. to watch their son, 19-year-old Sam, make his big-league debut this past Wednesday in Vancouver, the hours-long hop across the Atlantic was a no-brainer for this hockey-mad family.

“They brought some snacks – some of my favourite Slovakian snacks,” Honzek laughed. “So, now I've got a full (pantry) of it.

“They’re loving the city so far. We went for a nice steak dinner last night and that was super special to be able to share this moment – this entire, crazy week – with them here, as a family.

“They visited me in Vancouver twice before, but this will be the first time in my career that they'll see me in a big building, in the NHL. I'm so thankful they can be here to support me – and the fact that it's home opener makes it even more special.”

The last time the Honzeks could watch their boy play in person was last Christmas with the Giants.

And a lot has happened since.

Honzek, the Flames’ first-round pick – 16th overall – in the 2023 Draft openly reflects on the past 16 months and the challenges he faced along the way. His humbling 2023-24 season was mired by injuries, limiting him to only 33 dates (plus another five in the playoffs) with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants, while struggling to regain the offensive panache that put him north of a point-per-game the year prior.

Honzek, though, went into the summer determined to change the narrative.

20241012_Honzek_MorningSkate

His undeniable work ethic resulted in what Flames Director of Sports Performance Rick Davis called an “elite score” in the speed bike test to kick off training camp.

The bike test (also known as the “Wingate”) records a player’s peak over a six-second interval, which then correlates to acceleration and speed capabilities off the line.

“Think horsepower or torque,” Davis said.

Honzek scored an eye-popping 19.9 watts per kilogram of body mass, which is the highest score of any Flame in the past 10 years of data.

We’re now seeing the fruits of his off-season labour.

And for a team that doesn’t have a ton of ‘burners,’ this could truly be a boon for the Flames and their path to building a champion.

After an inauspicious three games at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, Honzek was shot out of a cannon in the NHL preseason, finishing third in league scoring with seven points (2G, 5A) to earn a spot on the opening-night roster.

In Vancouver, the 19-year-old played had one shot, two hits and a +1 rating in 13:11 of ice time.

Best of all, the night included the historic ‘solo lap,’ where Honzek led his team out for warmup and had the ice to himself – locks, flowing – before the rest of his ‘mates followed behind.

And yes, even though it was 4:17 a.m. back home in Trencin, Martin and Monika were watching along, cheering from the family home.

“Honestly, I was more nervous and stressed about warmup than anything else, with the spotlight on me,” Honzek laughed. “But really, the whole day was amazing. It was absolutely perfect and I soaked it all in as much as I could.

“For me, it was all about the first shift, because a good first shift helps you build and gain confidence. I had a couple shots, a couple chances on the first shift, and that alone gives you a lot to work with. Then, I ended up played a little less because of all the PK time, but I found myself and the way to play pretty early on. It was only the first game, but I learned a lot and now I know how I need to play tonight to have success.”

Honzek hits the ice for his rookie lap in Vancouver

Honzek will again play on the top line tonight, with Nazem Kadri at centre and Andrei Kuzmenko on the opposite wing.

To play alongside these two has given the youngster invaluable knowledge early on.

And now, he hopes to repay his linemates – and the coaching staff – with many more reasons to keep him there.

“It's such a privilege that I can play the powerplay and get all this ice time,” he said. “Obviously, I want to make the most of it and show the coaches they can trust me and that I deserve that spot on the powerplay. Even on the top line, I'm trying to show my best, play with speed, and hang onto my spot.

“But even for now, to play with guys like Kuzy and Naz, they're two really good players and they're so skilled, so quick with the puck. All of us can skate well and make some plays, so I'm really happy I can play with them.

“I think it fits my game perfectly.”

