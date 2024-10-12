Exclusive Excerpt From Kadri's New Book

It was through those early years that my father and I bonded over hockey. It was always me and my old man. And we couldn’t have been in a better place to learn the game together, since London is one of Canada’s great hockey cities. There’s something organic about the sport in my hometown. It’s a game that most kids play and have some kind of relationship to.

I was seven or eight when we started trekking out each week to the old London Ice House, a vintage rink in the middle of nowhere, to watch the London Knights. There’d be so many cars around it that we’d usually have to park way down the country sideroad the barn sat on, with what felt like a two-mile jog to its front door. Dad would often put me on his shoulders and carry me to the gate. As soon as we walked in, we’d be hit by the enticing smell of popcorn, and after picking up a box at the concession, we’d find our place on the bleacher- style seating that wrapped around the rink. After the anthem ended, the bright overhead lights would flash on and the freshly flooded ice would shine beneath them.

Then the puck dropped. I was enthralled by everything going on around me—the people, the yelling, the chaos on the ice. I was in love with all of it.

I used to be so amazed at how these players did their line changes, hopping over the boards like it was nothing. How did they do that? It was so impressive to me. I’d watch a guy shoot the puck into the air from his own end clear to the other side of the ice on a penalty kill. How was that even possible? I wanted to be able to do it too, but I could barely raise the puck.

There I’d sit beside Dad, usually munching on the chocolate bar I’d convinced him to buy after the popcorn, feeling as though we were watching the best hockey players in the world.

I didn’t go to any professional games growing up. It was always junior hockey. We couldn’t afford to head down to Toronto and watch an NHL game. So the London Knights were our thing. That’s where hockey came alive for me.

As I got older I’d spend hours playing road hockey with my buddies on the street, or outside in the backyard, or over at a friend’s house. And if I wasn’t playing some sort of hockey with my neighbourhood friends, I’d be at the rink. I just loved to skate. It was around this time when my parents started to realize how much I enjoyed being out there.

That’s one thing I’ve learned in the years since. If you’re trying to mould a young person into an elite player, first and foremost they have to be passionate about it. You can’t pull them by the hair and try to force them to excel in a sport. All our passions and talents are unique. Kids will find them as they grow. If they’re fortunate, they’ll find a way to build a life doing what they love. And if they do, it’s an incredible gift. That’s all you can ask for as a mom or dad.

A young person has to find their own love for the game. If a kid dreads going to practice every single day—especially young kids— hockey will be ruined for them.

I loved every minute of it and was lucky that my parents did everything they could so that I could play. Then, as I got older, we started to bear down on the commitment.

I worked endlessly on the street, in the backyard, and at the rink. And I tried to emulate everything I saw at London Knights games, on Hockey Night in Canada, and in the endless highlights I consumed. I studied the game.

In later years, I’d admire players like Vinny Lecavalier, Pavel Datsyuk, and Joe Thornton—each a different kind of player, with

unique aspects to his game that I could learn from. Joe was a local hero; I even had his poster on my wall. He’s from St. Thomas, not too far from London—and he was a first overall pick in 1997 by the Boston Bruins, when I was seven years old. (A couple of decades down the road, I’d hold a chunk of old man Jumbo’s beard in my fist during a fight—but we’ll get to that later.)

At the time, I took a lot from each one. I’d never be able to play as well as any of them individually, but I learned from the way they played the game and made elements of each player’s style my own. I’d try to notice guys’ tendencies and what they did really well—and then try to add it to my repertoire. Those guys did the same with the players they admired. You end up creating something unique to yourself.

My biggest idol in those early years was Paul Kariya. At the time I always wore number 9, dreaming of being just like him. I loved the way he played the game, as any kid growing up in that era did. I don’t think there’s a hockey fan out there who doesn’t admire Kariya. It’s impossible not to. He was incredibly skilled and very competi- tive, but he was also a tough little guy who never backed down. And since I was small for my age all through elementary and middle school, I saw myself in him.

I also liked that Kariya looked a bit different out there. His Asian heritage made him look more like me than any other player I watched in the NHL.

For in minor hockey, it was apparent, in my young innocence, that I too was different. I remember looking around at an early age, realizing I was the only Brown guy in the dressing room. My team- mates were always a bunch of white guys. At the time, though, I didn’t think anything of being a minority in hockey. I always just felt I was part of the team. And my teammates were great—some of

them remain my closest friends today. So when I was that age I didn’t know much about my unique place in the game. I was just out there being a kid, enjoying being on the ice.

Over the course of my years playing AAA in London, hockey became a central part of our lives. I had tons of support; my whole family would often come to my games. And my grandfather was always in my corner. I remember him standing right up against the glass, cheering as loudly as anyone. He even used to bribe me with choc- olate bars: every time I scored, I’d get another one. I think he under- stood how much I enjoyed playing. It wouldn’t have mattered how good I was, really; he was going to cheer me on no matter what. I don’t think he really understood the magnitude of what I could do and where I could go, but he was forever rooting for me. He found joy in seeing all his grandkids pursue their passions.

From the time I was six, we travelled all over—to places like Chatham, Sudbury, Toronto, Windsor, and Detroit. Sometimes we’d drive as far away as Chicago for a tournament. We often had seven or eight travelling tournaments a year, where you’d have to stay in hotels for several days. We went as a family and would try to make the most of it: the bunch of us would hop in the car, drive for hours to the tournament, and stay in a hotel room together. And we’d always have a good time, from what I remember—although if you asked my two older sisters, you might hear a different story. Since we didn’t have much help with child care, it wasn’t as though we could just leave part of our family behind in London and head out of town for the weekend. So we’d all just pack a bag and away we’d go.