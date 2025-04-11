Say What - 'Circled For A While'

The buzz ahead of Friday's big tilt against the Wild

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on things to improve on from the last game:

"We just gotta be better defensively tonight. It’s a must-win, it’s been like this for a while, but this one is the biggest one of the year. We gotta come out and just play the way we’ve been playing most of the year, a complete game. Have a better first period, that’s going to be our focus tonight."

On maintaining belief:

"In this room, we all believe we can make the playoffs. It starts tonight, we’ve got to be ready right from the get-go. In our head, it’s the biggest game. We can’t let this one slip away. We’ve got to come out and be at our best."

On powerplay improvements

"I think execution, just be more on the same page … it might be a huge goal for us tonight. We’ve just got to be there, execution’s got to be better, put some more pucks on net."

Blake Coleman on facing the Wild:

"It’s exciting, this is what you play the game for, nights like this. Fortunate we get to be at home for this. We’ve had the most important game 20 games in a row, but this one’s definitely got a little extra juice in it. We’re excited, we’ll be ready to go."

On moving on from the Ducks loss:

"You just flush it: learn from it, flush it. It’s something that can’t happen. There’s nothing you can do about it, it is what it is. We still have a fighting chance here to make some noise, and try to get in. You turn your focus pretty much immediately to the next game. People have had this one circled for a while, so we’ve got a lot riding on it."

On what to expect from tonight's contest:

"If we can put up eight, I would take it. But I don’t foresee that happening. I think it’s going to be a hard game, tight-checking, similar teams in the sense that we’re both competitive, physical, we’ve got some guys that can make plays, good goaltending. We’ve just got to be better at that game than they are, just play the way we have all year. We’ve played some tight, competitive games with them already, and take the lessons from that. We’ve had leads in those games and had a similar issue to the Anaheim game. Never taking your foot off the gas, and make sure you play the whole 60."

Ryan Huska on turning the page from Wednesday:

"When things are over, they’re over, there’s no point, especially now - hey, you take lessons from every game you play - but there’s no point in going back and looking at it. It’s about what’s in front of you, and making sure you’re excited and prepared for Minnesota tonight."

On the challenges presented by the Wild:

"They’ve got some new players in their lineup. I think they play a very fast game. I think they play a hard game. They have a lot of bigger bodies on that side, they’re physical players. And they have a good skill-set on that team as well, so they’re a difficult team in a lot of ways."

On having the home fans behind them this evening:

"I feel like it’s been loud all year long. I do feel like our fans have been amazing this year, and every game we’ve needed a push, we’ve gotten it from them. There’s been some nights in this building that it’s been playoff-like, the atmosphere. I wouldn’t expect anything different with this game tonight."

