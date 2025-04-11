Say What - 'Circled For A While'

Jonathan Huberdeau on things to improve on from the last game:

"We just gotta be better defensively tonight. It’s a must-win, it’s been like this for a while, but this one is the biggest one of the year. We gotta come out and just play the way we’ve been playing most of the year, a complete game. Have a better first period, that’s going to be our focus tonight."

On maintaining belief:

"In this room, we all believe we can make the playoffs. It starts tonight, we’ve got to be ready right from the get-go. In our head, it’s the biggest game. We can’t let this one slip away. We’ve got to come out and be at our best."

On powerplay improvements

"I think execution, just be more on the same page … it might be a huge goal for us tonight. We’ve just got to be there, execution’s got to be better, put some more pucks on net."