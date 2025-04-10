Future Watch Update - 10.04.25

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 55 games (regular season)

0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Hurtig and the Hitmen are through to the second round of the WHL playoffs after sweeping aside the Saskatoon Blades.

Up next, an all-Alberta rivalry matchup versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Games 1 and 2 are set for the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. GET TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points in 66 games (regular season)

1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 6 games (playoffs)

Jamieson and the Silvertips knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds in six games in round one, and they'll stay south of the 49th parallel as round two begins.

Everett hosts Game 1 of their second-round set with the Portland Winterhawks Friday night.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades

25 goals, 23 assists, 48 points in 64 games (regular season)

1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 4 games (playoffs)

Laing's campaign drew to a close last week, as Saskatoon dropped its first round series in four games to Axel Hurtig and the Calgary Hitmen.

But the trade to the prairies served Laing well. He scored 16 times in 32 regular season and playoff games after being acquired by the Blades in January.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

17 goals, 41 assists, 58 points in 59 games (regular season)

2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points (playoffs)

Lipinski's junior career came to a close at the hands of the Spokane Chiefs, who defeated his Giants in five games in the first round of the WHL playoffs.