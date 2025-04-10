Future Watch Update - 10.04.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games (regular season)

Basha was front and centre in the Tigers' first-round victory celebration, despite remaining out of the lineup due to injury.

Medicine Hat opens its second round series on home ice Saturday versus the Prince Albert Raiders.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 55 games (regular season)
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Hurtig and the Hitmen are through to the second round of the WHL playoffs after sweeping aside the Saskatoon Blades.

Up next, an all-Alberta rivalry matchup versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Games 1 and 2 are set for the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. GET TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points in 66 games (regular season)
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 6 games (playoffs)

Jamieson and the Silvertips knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds in six games in round one, and they'll stay south of the 49th parallel as round two begins.

Everett hosts Game 1 of their second-round set with the Portland Winterhawks Friday night.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
25 goals, 23 assists, 48 points in 64 games (regular season)
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 4 games (playoffs)

Laing's campaign drew to a close last week, as Saskatoon dropped its first round series in four games to Axel Hurtig and the Calgary Hitmen.

But the trade to the prairies served Laing well. He scored 16 times in 32 regular season and playoff games after being acquired by the Blades in January.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
17 goals, 41 assists, 58 points in 59 games (regular season)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points (playoffs)

Lipinski's junior career came to a close at the hands of the Spokane Chiefs, who defeated his Giants in five games in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
40 goals, 50 assists, 90 points in 68 games (regular season)
1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Battaglia scored the series clinching goal Apr. 3, helping the Frontenacs sweep aside Henry Mews and the Sudbury Wolves in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

Next up: the Barrie Colts, with Game 1 set for Thursday in Barrie.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
14 goals, 68 assists, 82 points in 68 games (regular season)
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Mews and the Wolves were eliminated by Jacob Battaglia and the Kingston Frontenacs in round one; the sleek defender put up two assists in four games.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
34 goals, 51 assists, 85 points in 68 games (regular season)
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 6 games (playoffs)

Misa did everything he could to try and help the Steelheads advance in the OHL playoffs, collecting 12 points in Brampton's series with Oshawa.

The Generals prevailed, though, in six games.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
33 goals, 74 assists, 107 points in 61 games (regular season)
2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Parekh had nine points over Saginaw's series with the Erie Otters, but the Spirit's injury troubles caught up to them as they fell in five games.

The Flames first-rounder arrived in Anaheim Monday, and was officially re-assigned to the Flames Tuesday morning.

"Excited to be a part of it ... and experience this whole fight they are in"

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
36 goals, 43 assists, 79 points in 56 games (regular season)
4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Gridin had an excellent first round, scoring four times - including the series clincher - as Shawinigan got past Val d'Or in five games.

The Cataractes face the Sherbrooke Phoenix in round two, with Game 1 set for Friday night in Shawinigan.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
14 goals, 44 assists, 58 points in 62 games (regular season)
1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Morin and the top-ranked Wildcats completed a four-game sweep of the Quebec Remparts in round one.

They'll face the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the second round, with the series set to start Friday night in New Brunswick.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points in 36 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
7 goals, 2 assists, 9 points in 33 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
19-8-4 record, 2.56 GAA, .918 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Sergeev and Penn State begin their Frozen Four campaign Thursday night, facing off against Boston University in St. Louis.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
20 goals, 18 assists, 38 points in 35 games

Suniev joined the Flames late last week after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the club.

Owen Say - Goaltender - Notre Dame
10-15-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .920 save percentage

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 35 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
7-10-1, 3.14 GAA, .904 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
12-9-0, 2.34 GAA, .935 save percentage, 1 shutout (regular season)
0-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .957 save percentage (playoffs)

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
2-4-1, 3.61 GAA, .888 save percentage, 1 shutout

