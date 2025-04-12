All-Around 'Good Guy'

Since arriving in Calgary, MacKenzie Weegar has engrained himself in the community.

He’s been the unofficial player’s voice of the Scotia Place project, and since landing here from south Florida, the defender has been an easy-going, and genuine voice in the Calgary dressing room.

Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Weegar was named the 2024-25 recipient of the Peter Maher ‘Good Guy’ Award, becoming the ninth different Flame to have that honour bestowed upon him since the local media started tabulating votes annually during the 2013-14 season.

“Coming from Florida, it’s obviously different personnel, right? I didn’t really know how it was going to go,” he said, referencing the degree of media attention he’s received since arriving in Alberta in 2022. “Obviously, I was nervous, but when you get all the cameras and all the mics in front of you - when you first get here - it’s actually pretty exciting, and it’s a lot of fun.”

And for Weegar, the award is a feather in the cap during what’s surely been a month wrought with emotion and anxiety. The roller-coaster ride that has been Calgary’s chase for the playoffs took another turn Friday - in a good way - when Weegar and his mates put forth one of their most complete efforts of the season in a 4-2 win over the Wild.

Win, or lose, the 30-year-old has never shied away from answering questions.

He’s understanding, and receptive, to the work done by reporters here in their careers, telling the Flames’ stories.

“It’s been fun working with you guys, and I appreciate that. I try to be as honest as I can with you guys; raw, emotional, fun and loose,” Weegar said in a quick address to the media. “You hold us accountable at times, and that’s what makes the game so great, is we gotta come and answer to you guys, when things can’t always be so easy.”

He’s definitely hoping things will be easier late Sunday evening. The Flames face yet another must-win game on Scotiabank Saddledome ice against the Sharks (GET TICKETS), while tonight, Calgary is leaning on a pair of division rivals for help.

Vancouver hosts Minnesota, while Seattle entertains St. Louis; the two visiting teams being the two the Flames are trying to catch in the standings, trailing by three points, with three games left to play.

They’re both late starts - 8 p.m. Mountain Time - but that won’t stop Weegar, his teammates, or Calgary head coach Ryan Huska from keeping a close eye on goings-on, on the West Coast.

“We’ll have it on in the house for sure, watching both games,” Huska said Saturday. “But they are late, so I don’t usually stay up that late but tonight, I may.

“We have to win our games, and we need some help. I don’t know what else I can say, that’s where we’re at, the bench boss added. “Finding a way to make sure we’re at our best, almost mirror the game we played last night against San Jose tomorrow, is what we need to do.

“Try to do our best to control what we have some control over, and fingers crossed for things that we don’t.”

And no doubt - win or lose, rain or shine - Weegar will be front and centre to face the music if asked.

He’s understanding of his role as one of Calgary’s leaders, and for that reason, he’s one of Peter Maher’s ‘Good Guys,’ even if he, and the rest of the hockey community, are still coming to terms with the passing of former goaltender and longtime broadcaster Greg Millen earlier this week.

Millen was a staple on Hockey Night in Canada and Flames TV broadcasts on Sportsnet, and for Weegar, the tragic news of Millen’s passing resonates, as it continues to for those who voted on the Flames media award.

“I think what makes this award even more special this year is, obviously, Millsey. I just want to pay my respects to him and to you guys, and my condolences to you guys,” Weegar said. “He was a great father, husband, grandfather, colleague, teammate and broadcaster.

“This award is a little extra-special this year, and I’ll remember him and his legacy through this award.”