Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

The Flames kick off a three-game homestand this evening with a tilt against the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil
Defence
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachel
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf