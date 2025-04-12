Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Minnesota

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a three-game homestand this evening with a tilt against the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachel

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf

