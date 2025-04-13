5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks 

1. Last Time Out

It's not exactly uncharted territory the Flames are in.

That said, it's only been succesfully navigated once before.

According to the NHL media site, only one team has overcome a five-point deficit with four games to go to make the playoffs, the situation the Flames found themselves in before their 4-2 victory over the visiting Wild Friday night.

Minny - and St. Louis - are the teams the Flames are trying to reel in and pass for a wild-card berth.

But the one thing this group is not lacking is belief: in themselves, in each other, in making the postseason dance.

"Well, you know, it's not fully in our control, but we'll control what can in that equation," said forward Blake Coleman after an optional skate Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. "And if there's any team that just won't go away, it's this one. And, you know, we've found ways to continuously stay in the fight and give ourselves a chance.

"So, you certainly don't want to be relying on the scoreboard watching this time of year but that's the reality of our situation, and we'll do what we can to control our part."

Their part continues tonight when they face the Sharks for the second time in seven days, after beating them 3-2 in San Jose back on Monday.

Friday's win over the Wild was electric in the 'Dome, the roof almost coming off when fav favourite Ryan Lomberg scored on a third-period breakaway. Stuck in must-win territory for what seems like forever right now, the excitement and energy around the team is palpable.

"It was loud last night. It was a fun, fun atmosphere," said Morgan Frost on Saturday. "And I think when Lombo scored his goal, that was the loudest I've heard it for sure. And I think some of the guys have kind of talked about just the playoff atmosphere."

It's a taste of what they hope will be the main course if they can book their playoff ticket.

"I think guys have seen it, whether it's on TV or just heard about it through word of mouth and you know, it's not quite the same as actually getting to experience it for yourself," said Coleman. "So we've definitely talked about it and you know, we're happy we have these meaningful games on the stretch, that we can get to play in good environments. It was real loud in the rink last night and, you know, it's an exciting time of year to be playing these games that matter.

"So, getting to the playoffs is obviously a different level and another level of excitement in the city and you know, we're gonna do our part till we don't have a chance anymore. We're gonna keep playing hard and giving ourselves a chance to be there."