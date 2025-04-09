ANAHEIM — As the old adage says, go to the net, and good things will happen.

Jonathan Huberdeau’s been doing exactly that, and it’s for that reason the veteran Flames forward finds himself closing in on a pair of personal milestones as the Flames continue their push for the playoffs.

Huberdeau scored his 10th powerplay goal of the season Monday night in San Jose - a monumental tally that gave the comeback Calgary squad a third-period lead they would not relinquish - although the puck never actually touched his stick on its path from Morgan Frost’s blade, and into the top corner of the Sharks net.

“It just touched my pants, I mean barely. You can see here,” Huberdeau said Wednesday, pointing to a small black scuff just above his left knee. “Frosty, he had a hard celly going, too, so it was tough.

“At the end of the day, that was a huge goal for us.”

But sometimes in this game, you make your own luck.

And by going to the net, Huberdeau’s done exactly that.

According to NHL Edge, 18 of Huberdeau’s 28 goals this season have come either in the blue paint, or in the high-danger area immediately surrounding it.

That puts the 31-year-old in the 95th percentile among NHL skaters for high-danger goals. The league average is 5.9.

One of those tallies happened here - in Anaheim - where Huberdeau found a way to bang home the overtime winner in a 3-2 Calgary win Jan. 7.

And his numbers are also buoyed by work on the powerplay, which responded Monday to a call-out from head coach Ryan Huska by going 1-1 in that 3-2 win in the Bay Area.

"I think I’ve been around, and I’ve had some fortunate bounces this year - my shoulder,” he said, referencing a powerplay marker that floated into the net earlier this season after nearly striking him in the head. “I think it’s being in the right spot, and I’m trying to screen the goalie, so the guys can have some goals.

“Obviously sometimes, you’re not going to get some touches, but you’re helping your team to score some goals. That’s kind of my mindset.”

Huberdeau’s next powerplay goal this season - which would be his 11th - would tie his career best, a mark he set with the Panthers back in 2018-19.

Coincidentally, that season was also the first of his two career 30-goal campaigns.

If he scores twice over Calgary’s final five contests, he’ll have a third 30-goal year to add to his portfolio.

They don’t ask how, they ask how many, to borrow a turn of phrase.

And as the Flames continue to push for the club’s first post-season berth in three years, Huberdeau is sure to be standing ready, net-front, waiting for a chance to pounce.

Even if he’s got to rely on good fortune here and there.

“You still have to be there, I think, put yourself in the right position,” he said. “You’re going to get some luck.

“When you’re around the net, you have more chances to score some goals, and that’s what I’ve been doing this year.”