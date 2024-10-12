Say What - 'We're Ready'

Ryan Huska on the most special part of the home opener:

"Getting in front of your own fans, I think is probably the biggest thing. It’s a chance to get going in the atmosphere that these guys live for, the home openers kind of signal the start of something fresh, and new. We started on the road already, so we have one game under our belt, but when you’re at home, the environment, just the atmosphere in the building is something that players, they want, and they haven’t had it for a number of months. It’s an opportunity for them to feel good about themselves, and get playing."

On making the Scotiabank Saddledome a difficult place to play:

"We’re trying to get the guys to understand the importance of playing the right way, so if we don’t give teams opportunities for free, then I feel like we’re going to be a harder team to play against. And then if you continue to see what we did in that first game of the year, where you keep staying in games, and you find a way to claw your way back and stick together, it becomes a hard place to play. What I love about our opponent tonight is, that’s what they’re all about. They play the game hard, they play it very direct and very simple, it’s something that we have to a really good job of handling that tonight, and making sure we’re ready for it."