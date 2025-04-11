5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

1. Last Time Out

This one has been circled on the calendar for quite some time now.

It was expected this game would play a pivotal part in the Flames' postseason push as they look to chase down the Wild. It's lived up to that advance billing, and more.

Calgary trails Minny by five points for a wild-card spot with a game in hand. Here are the records and games left after tonight:

Wild (43-29-7, 93 points)

Apr. 12 at Vancouver Canucks

Apr. 15 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Flames (37-27-14, 88 points)

Apr. 13 vs. San Jose Sharks

Apr. 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Apr. 17 at Los Angeles Kings

After letting a late 3-1 lead evaporate in a 4-3 OT loss to the Ducks in Anaheim Wednesday night (CLICK HERE TO READ THE GAME STORY), getting two points tonight is essential.

The Flames, who stayed over in California and flew back to Calgary Thursday, has been playing must-win hockey for some time now, but this game is must, must-win territory.

And they can perhaps use Wednesday's loss as additional motivation.

That's if they needed any more already.

"We should be disappointed, it’s 3-1 and the game should be over," said Head Coach Ryan Huska after the loss. "But right now, there is nothing we can do about it. All we can do is make sure we’re ready to for our next game at home, against Minnesota. That’s what we have to do, and the best thing that we can do is make sure we bring our best effort."

"Obviously it’s tough right now, the game just ended," said defenceman MacKenzie Weegar in the dressing room. "Tough one to think about. We jump back on the bird and get to Calgary, I’m sure we’ll talk about some scenarios and what could happen, and whatnot. We’ve got a big, big game coming up here on Friday. Need everybody to show up."

The Flames are a perfect 2-0 against the Wild this season, but the game have been close - both decided by a single goal. They beat them 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 23 at the Scotiabank Saddledome and 5-4 on Jan. 25 in Minny.