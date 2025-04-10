Say What - 'Tough One To Swallow'

Mikael Backlund on the OT loss in Anaheim:

"It’s hard, it’s tough. We’re up 3-1, five minutes left, we lose the game. It’s a tough one to swallow."

On the inability to close out the game:

"Up 3-1, we’ve got to find a way to shut a game down. Even when they score 3-2, we’ve got to tighten up. It’s hockey, but it’s a tough way to finish this game, that I thought we were the better team - played well - it’s all about the points now, this time of the year. It doesn’t matter how good we played the first 55 minutes if we can’t win."

On moving forward:

"We just gotta wake up tomorrow - new day - and go win the next game, and go from there."