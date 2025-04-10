Say What - 'Tough One To Swallow'

What was said after the Flames fell in OT in Anaheim

By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on the OT loss in Anaheim:

"It’s hard, it’s tough. We’re up 3-1, five minutes left, we lose the game. It’s a tough one to swallow."

On the inability to close out the game:

"Up 3-1, we’ve got to find a way to shut a game down. Even when they score 3-2, we’ve got to tighten up. It’s hockey, but it’s a tough way to finish this game, that I thought we were the better team - played well - it’s all about the points now, this time of the year. It doesn’t matter how good we played the first 55 minutes if we can’t win."

On moving forward:

"We just gotta wake up tomorrow - new day - and go win the next game, and go from there."

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"Disappointing, you know. Up 3-1 with - I don’t even know how many minutes left - missed assignments in the neutral zone. They’ve got skill over there, we talked about off the rush. That’s all it takes in this league to turn it around like that. Disappointing."

On the end of the third period and OT:

"It was a perfect game, I thought. Other than the powerplay, everything was good. That’s when leadership and everybody has to step up and shut that game down. Unfortunately, it’s going to cost us big-time."

On returning home for a matchup with the Wild Friday:

"Obviously it’s tough right now, the game just ended. Tough one to think about. We jump back on the bird and get to Calgary, I’m sure we’ll talk about some scenarios and what could happen, and whatnot. We’ve got a big, big game coming up here on Friday. Need everybody to show up."

Ryan Huska on the 4-3 overtime loss:

"Final minutes weren’t great, up until that point I thought we did a lot of good things in this game. We didn’t give them a lot. Our powerplay had a chance to put the game away, and it wasn’t able to do that for us, but when you’re up 3 to 1, it’s hard when you let one slip away like that."

On having a chance to close out the win:

"We did have ourselves in that position. Unfortunately, a mistake with the puck in the offensive zone, then we had some coverage issues off a face-off. At this time of year, you don’t like those things to happen, for sure. But it did. Now you’ve got to move on. Pick yourself up and get ready to go for the next one."

On moving forward to Friday night against Minnesota:

"We should be disappointed, it’s 3-1 and the game should be over. But right now, there is nothing we can do about it. All we can do is make sure we’re ready to for our next game at home, against Minnesota. That’s what we have to do, and the best thing that we can do is make sure we bring our best effort."

