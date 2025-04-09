5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

1. Last Time Out

Morgan Frost might have inadvertently coined his team's new mantra, following Monday's comeback win in San Jose.

Pesky Flames.

But that's exactly the right way to describe Calgary's plucky effort in San Jose two nights ago. Once again, this team found themselves trailing in the third period, and once again, they found a way to escape with two points.

"Pesky Flames, seems like we’re always coming back," Frost said with a smile after his side got out of SAP Center with their 37th win of the season. "Wolfie played great to keep us in the game, and then get a couple big third-period goals."

He helped architect one of those tallies, too. Frost found time and space in the left circle, and his wrist shot at the 11:00 mark of the third period found powerplay paydirt, thanks to a helpful tip from linemate Jonathan Huberdeau.

But the Flames visit Anaheim for the second and final time this season cognizant that while these comeback wins bring about plenty of emotion and excitement, they're an unsustainable way to keep collecting points.

And Calgary needs points, badly, sitting four back of the Minnesota Wild for that coveted final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

And if you ask head coach Ryan Huska, there's no better time - no better place - to start strongly than here, in Orange County.

"There’s been a number of nights in a row where our start hasn’t been good enough," Huska noted after Monday's win. "We’ll have to fix something for Anaheim, there, because it’s just been a couple nights in a row.

"I was pleased with the way they came back, though ... the third period, it seemed that they had a little different swagger about them, so it’s good that we got the win."