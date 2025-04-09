5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

Flames go in search of more points with visit to Ducks (8:00 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Last Time Out

Morgan Frost might have inadvertently coined his team's new mantra, following Monday's comeback win in San Jose.

Pesky Flames.

But that's exactly the right way to describe Calgary's plucky effort in San Jose two nights ago. Once again, this team found themselves trailing in the third period, and once again, they found a way to escape with two points.

"Pesky Flames, seems like we’re always coming back," Frost said with a smile after his side got out of SAP Center with their 37th win of the season. "Wolfie played great to keep us in the game, and then get a couple big third-period goals."

He helped architect one of those tallies, too. Frost found time and space in the left circle, and his wrist shot at the 11:00 mark of the third period found powerplay paydirt, thanks to a helpful tip from linemate Jonathan Huberdeau.

But the Flames visit Anaheim for the second and final time this season cognizant that while these comeback wins bring about plenty of emotion and excitement, they're an unsustainable way to keep collecting points.

And Calgary needs points, badly, sitting four back of the Minnesota Wild for that coveted final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

And if you ask head coach Ryan Huska, there's no better time - no better place - to start strongly than here, in Orange County.

"There’s been a number of nights in a row where our start hasn’t been good enough," Huska noted after Monday's win. "We’ll have to fix something for Anaheim, there, because it’s just been a couple nights in a row.

"I was pleased with the way they came back, though ... the third period, it seemed that they had a little different swagger about them, so it’s good that we got the win."

2. Know Your Enemy

Anaheim plays its penultimate home game of the season tonight, having just knocked off the Flames' Alberta rivals 3-2 two evenings ago at the Honda Center.

Cutter Gauthier scored a pair of second-period goals, while Mason McTavish's tally 1:55 into the third period stood up as the decided as the Ducks made good on a 45-save performance from goaltender Lukas Dostal to defeat the Oilers.

"I was under pressure a little bit today," Dostal told NHL.com after Monday's victory. "But, as I always say, it's my job and just glad we could take the win."

Home has been a happy hunting ground for this young Anaheim squad of late. The Ducks have won six of their last nine contests in Orange County, a stretch dating back to a 4-1 victory over the Islanders exactly one month ago.

Gauthier, who scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season Monday, is on the cusp of becoming the fifth Anaheim skater to hit the 20-goal mark this season. That list already includes McTavish (21), as well as Frank Vatrano, Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson (20 each).

Dostal, who made seven stops in relief of the injured John Gibson last week at the Scotiabank Saddledome, has upped his win total to 23 this season, collecting a happy decision in three of his last five starts.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.0%
19th
Ducks
12.3%
32nd
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.5%
26th
Ducks
73.6%
T-28th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.67%
7th
Ducks
45.92%
30th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.05%
22nd
Ducks
44.34%
31st


3. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between the Flames and Ducks, with Calgary seeking its second-ever season series sweep of Anaheim (trivia fans, the Flames took all three contests from the Ducks during the 2019-20 campaign).

Jonathan Huberdeau played OT hero in Calgary's first visit to the Honda Center Jan. 7 - a 3-2 Flames win - before his side won by identical 4-1 scorelines Jan. 30 and this past Thursday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Each of the last two meetings between Calgary and Anaheim has featured a multi-goal performance by a Flames forward, too.

Matt Coronato lit the lamp twice in that home win in January, while Blake Coleman's two tallies helped send the C of Red home happy Apr. 3.

Did You Know?

If it's felt like the Flames have played in a tonne of close games this season, well, it's true.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Calgary leads the NHL in the amount of time spent in 'close games' this season - that being any situation in which the Flames have led by a goal, trailed by a goal, or been tied.

As of the start of play Tuesday, the Flames had played 3,621 minutes and 50 seconds in any of those three aforementioned situations, 60 full minutes more than the next closest team, the Utah Hockey Club.

For what it's worth, tonight's opponent - the Anaheim Ducks - rank fifth in 'close game' time this season.

4. Wild Card Update

It's a huge day on the NHL calendar, and with a win and a bit of help, the Flames could close the gap between themselves and the eighth-place Wild to as little as two points.

They'll just need a favour from the team they beat Monday night - the San Jose Sharks - who are in St. Paul this evening to visit the Wild.

To make matters even more curious, Minnesota is set to visit the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday.

Here's a look at each team's remaining schedule:

Minnesota Wild (42-29-7, 91 points)

  • Apr. 9 vs. San Jose Sharks
  • Apr. 11 at Calgary Flames
  • Apr. 12 at Vancouver Canucks
  • Apr. 15 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames (37-27-13, 87 points)

  • Apr. 9 at Anaheim Ducks
  • Apr. 11 vs. Minnesota Wild
  • Apr. 13 vs. San Jose Sharks
  • Apr. 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
  • Apr. 17 at Los Angeles Kings

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Adam Klapka

In the span of about 90 seconds, Klapka turned Monday night's game on its ear.

Seizing an opportunity to play on the top line in period three, the 6'8" forward drove hard to the net, and cashed in on Nazem Kadri's rebound to get the Flames on the board. Then, on his next shift, he drew the penalty that led to Jonathan Huberdeau's go-ahead powerplay goal.

Klapka - who sits second in Flames scoring with three goals and five points since Mar. 25 - also doled out six hits against the Sharks Monday over his 10:01 of ice-time.

Ducks - Mason McTavish

McTavish hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his NHL career with his game-winning goal two nights ago against the Oilers.

And over his last nine games, the 22-year-old has collected nine points (3G, 6A).

McTavish has ties to the Flames, too. His father Dale spent parts of two seasons in the Calgary organization, and his seven NHL games - and only NHL goal - took place while wearing a Calgary uniform during the 1996-97 campaign.

