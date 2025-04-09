Say What - 'Gotta Start With The Start'

The buzz ahead of Wednesday's contest in Anaheim

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the value of a quick start:

"It’s what we gotta do, we’ve gotta start with the start. I mean, it’s as easy as that. Obviously, first 10 minutes, I think it’s important to set the tone, and maybe try to get ahead of the game instead of coming back."

On continually finding ways to come back in games:

"That’s the thing, just resilient. I feel as games get tighter, and as they move forward and get later, we get more comfortable. That’s certainly a great quality to have, but a good start would help that."

On Adam Klapka's promotion to the top line:

"It’s a good opportunity for him. He’s certainly shown some offensive flair over the last couple weeks. I think he can be a real good player, I think he understands the role he’s got to bring to that line. It’ll be interesting to see how it looks."

"It’s a good opportunity for him"

Mikael Backlund on the importance of a strong start:

"We talked about it this morning, we know the last two games, our first hasn’t been the best. We know that’s something we’ve got to do better tonight. It comes down to being simple, get the pucks in, get skating early and get engaged, be physical early, so everyone gets into the game. Just try and build our game from that."

On the team's belief level:

"This group believes we’re going to make it, we’re pushing for that no matter the score. All year we’ve been believing in the fight, against the odds. We’ll keep doing that."

On Zayne Parekh joining the squad:

"It’s great to see him here. I had a chance to have breakfast with him this morning, he’s such a super-nice kid. We had a good talk. It’s exciting for the organization to have him here, for him, too, to see what the NHL’s all about. He has a really good future ahead of him, we’re just really excited to have him around."

"This group believes we’re going to make it"

Matt Coronato on the comeback win in San Jose Monday:

"I thought it was good that we showed some resilience, and kinda got back to our game in the third. But I think it’s really important for us to find some better starts here. Especially tonight, it’ll be a big focus."

On areas of focus against the Ducks:

"I think we want to just get to our game as quick as we can. When we’re playing our way, we’re taugh to play against. We gotta get pucks in early, get ‘em deep and forecheck. When we’re forechecking well, that’s when we’re really hard to play against, so that’ll be the focus."

On his third-period goal against the Sharks:

"Backs did a great job forcing that turnover, it was kinda just laying there for me. Awesome job by him, him and Colesy all year have been so good on the forecheck. It’s part of what makes it so fun to play with them."

"I thought it was good that we showed some resilience"

Ryan Huska on the need for a better start tonight:

"The players know that that’s part of our game that we can improve on. I think we had a good morning here, talked about a few things, and I thought their skate was good this morning. You don’t always want to be having to fight back in games. We want to get out to a great start tonight, and go from there."

On Adam Klapka's promotion to the top line:

"I think he deserves the opportunity to stay there. He’s getting rewarded because he’s kept his game simple. He’s been physical, he’s gone to the net, he’s used his big body the right way. Scored a really big goal for us in San Jose, and we want to reward him for that, so hopefully he can do a lot of the same."

On Justin Kirkland being named a Masterton nominee:

"I think for me, it’s the belief that he’s maintained in himself all the way along. He’s always had something that’s trying to knock him back, knock him down, force him to leave the game - whatever you want to look at - but he’s always believed in himself. Every time something negative happened in his career, he’s always come back stronger. So I think he’s a great nominee for us, we’re excited for him. Would rather he be playing for us right now, but I know - as we’ve talked about before - he’s going to put himself in a position where he’s going to be back better than ever. I think he’s a great nominee for us."

"We want to get out to a great start tonight"

