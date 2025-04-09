Say What - 'Gotta Start With The Start'

Nazem Kadri on the value of a quick start:

"It’s what we gotta do, we’ve gotta start with the start. I mean, it’s as easy as that. Obviously, first 10 minutes, I think it’s important to set the tone, and maybe try to get ahead of the game instead of coming back."

On continually finding ways to come back in games:

"That’s the thing, just resilient. I feel as games get tighter, and as they move forward and get later, we get more comfortable. That’s certainly a great quality to have, but a good start would help that."

On Adam Klapka's promotion to the top line:

"It’s a good opportunity for him. He’s certainly shown some offensive flair over the last couple weeks. I think he can be a real good player, I think he understands the role he’s got to bring to that line. It’ll be interesting to see how it looks."