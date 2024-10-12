Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

The Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers in their 2024-25 home opener, starting at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West/1, City TV).
This morning's skate was optional so today's projected lineup is based on the lines and pairings used during Friday's practice. If there are changes, they will be updated ahead of puck drop.
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf