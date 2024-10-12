Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

Game time is set for 8:00 p.m. MT

ProjectedLineupOct12
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers in their 2024-25 home opener, starting at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West/1, City TV).

This morning's skate was optional so today's projected lineup is based on the lines and pairings used during Friday's practice. If there are changes, they will be updated ahead of puck drop.

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

