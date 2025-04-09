'Pretty Speechless'

Justin Kirkland is determined to work his way back.

The Flames forward, sidelined with a season-ending injury in November, has been rehabbing diligently, working towards a return to the NHL after a storybook start to the 2024-25 campaign.

And for his perseverance - and dedication to the game - Kirkland was named the Flames’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Wednesday, hours before his current team, the Flames, were due to square off against his former team, the Ducks, in a must-win game in Anaheim.

His story is one of personal strength, a testament both to his own inner fortitude and the support of those around him.

Two years ago - as a Duck - Kirkland was involved in a serious car accident while driving to a game. A return to the pro game was uncertain.

But Kirkland, who spent time in the Flames organization from 2019-22, kept digging, playing 43 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners - and two NHL contests with the Arizona Coyotes - last season before returning to Calgary in July.

And that’s where things took off.

Kirkland skated in 21 games, recording eight points - and three unforgettable shootout winners - before suffering a season-ending injury in Columbus at the end of November.

In a flash, his dream season was taken away, but Kirkland has remained resolved, and committed to working his way back to full health.

“Recovery, from that standpoint, is going really well,” the 28-year-old said over the weekend. “We’re right on track, almost four months out from surgery. Things are looking good, it’s still a long way to go - still haven’t been skating yet, stuff like that, but in terms of where I’m at, and where they wanted me to be at, we’re right on par.

“I’m happy with how it’s gone, it’s been a very, very long road, but with where I’m at right now, I’m very excited.”

Kirkland is a fitting nominee for the Masterton award. He’s humble, gracious, and appreciative for every inch of space he’s earned in this league, traveling mile after mile - many on late nights on the bus - since being selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2014 NHL Draft.

“Finding out, I was pretty speechless, and then I had the time to sit down and reflect,” he said. “It’s amazing. From two years ago, where I was at, to now. I always believed in myself, but I didn’t know that I’d ever get to this point.

“To be nominated for an award like this, is definitely special and hits close to home.”

And that’s what made Kirkland’s season-ending ailment especially gutting.

He was an immediate contributor to the Flames, scoring his first NHL goal in the Battle of Alberta - a moment that prompted a driveway celebration from his wife, Madison - all while finding a home on Calgary’s fourth line.

Not to mention the shootout heroics.

Kirkland has had to lean on Madison, his family, his sister and the rest of his support group, over the course of his rehab, getting through every doy - good or bad - together.

“Talking about it’s a big thing. Being able to be open with my wife and saying ‘you know what, today was a sy day, didn’t feel like going to the rink, didn’t feel like doing rehab.’ But at the end of the day, it’s my job, so I’ve got to show up and do it,” he said. “We’ve found a way to keep trekking along through it. I think I’m getting to the other side of it, where I’m - now- a lot more mobile, the workouts I feel like I’m really doing something, not learning to walk again, basically, after surgery.

“You try to take these little wins each day, each week, and continue to progress through it.”

And some of those little wins have come alongside a new confidante.

Anthony Mantha suffered the same injury as Kirkland - 23 days prior in a game in Montreal - and over the course of the chilly Alberta winter, the pair have worked together, sharing those good and not-so-good days as they work back to full strength.

“It’s a saving grace. If I was to be doing this alone, I think it would be a lot more difficult,” said Kirkland. “Having him, he’s just ahead of me in his progress, so one, I get to see kinda what I’m going to be doing a few weeks in advance, so I can prepare, and get a glimpse of what it’s going to look like.

“In a human aspect, he’s been around the league for a long time, and to be able to lean on him - he’s gone through some injuries previously - poke his brain, he’s a fantastic guy that’s really (taken) me under his wing. We’ve made these workouts fun, we’ve found a way to have some laughs throughout the day.”

As Kirkland works back to full health, there’s a bit of uncertainty, too. He’s an unrestricted free agent come July.

Calgary is home for the Kirklands; they’d love to stay, and be a part of the C of Red.

One thing is certain, though. After the success he enjoyed in the fall as part of this up-and-down, topsy-turvy Flames season, Kirkland is eager for another taste, another opportunity to prove he belongs in the NHL.

And along with the support of his family and friends, Kirkland is committed to being back, better than ever.

“It’s been such a roller-coaster of emotions, right at the start of the season, up until this point. There’s still good days, there’s still bad days,” he said. “Having the taste of it, kind of settling into a nice role to all of a sudden, the season’s over and that’s your new reality. It’s definitely a lot to take in, and a lot to process.

“But, I’m fortunate to be surrounded by some really good people, my wife, my family, my sibling, they’ve continued to support me.

“I think just being open about how I’m feeling, and chatting with my wife - not every day’s going to be a great day - so just acknowledging that, and being OK with that, has helped me get through it.”