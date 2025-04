Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

The Flames visit the Ducks in search of a season series sweep (8:00 p.m. MT / Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf