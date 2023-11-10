News Feed

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Call It A Comeback
Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

'Be Even Faster'
Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

'Hungry For More'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators 07.11.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

'They Always Support Me'
Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

'He's Awesome'
Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Flames Score Four in the Third to Beat Kraken 6-3

Snap, Krak and Pop!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

Calgary opens a three-game Eastern Canadian road swing in Toronto (5:00 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

FBTW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Views From The Six

The Flames flew East Thursday morning in advance of a three-game, all-Canadian road swing that begins tonight in Toronto.

The road is about to become an awfully familiar place, too.

Seven of Calgary’s next nine contests will take place away from the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome, but tonight’s contest in the Big Smoke serves as a homecoming of sorts for a few Flames.

Andrew Mangiapane and Chris Tanev both call Toronto home; MacKenzie Weegar returns to his home province, as does Nazem Kadri, who spent parts of 10 seasons as a Maple Leaf.

Even Connor Zary, he of three NHL games played, has family ties in Canada’s most populous province.

“I’m really excited to be there, it’s a team that’s always been on TV as a kid growing up, a kind of media Mecca, the centre of the hockey world,” Zary told the *FlamesTV Podcast* earlier this week. “My brother’s out in Ontario, and I have some other friends and family, so I think it’ll be pretty cool to hopefully see them, and just be in Toronto.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska is also looking forward to taking in what Toronto has to offer, and he figures the Eastern Canadian players on his roster will rise to the occasion.

“The one thing, when you go back East, to these Canadian cities, there is a lot of family and friends around, but I feel like that brings the best out of of the players as well,” Huska said Wednesday. “Every time I’ve been to Toronto, or Montreal, we seem to get the best out of our players and I’m expecting that trend to continue.”

For Zary, tonight’s matchup offers a chance to build on an emerging camaraderie with Kadri. The rookie and the veteran have brought out the best in each other since Zary’s callup from the Calgary Wranglers.

Tonight’s contest, in Kadri’s old stomping grounds, will resonate with the 22-year-old.

“I can think of highlights of Naz playing in Toronto, even probably the first time I think back of him. I remember being a younger kid, coming into my teens, and just seeing Naz in Toronto, and how successful he was as a young guy,” Zary told the Flames TV Podcast.

“To have a guy like that in the middle is pretty special and something you don’t want to take for granted, it’s someone you can learn from every day.”

The all-Canadian swing might be coming at an ideal time, too, for Calgary.

Consecutive wins have the Flames on track again, though Huska offered a level-headed approach when asked this week about his team’s confidence level.

“Confidence is earned, that’s really what it comes down (to), for me and it’s the same within a team setting,” Huska said. “If you do things the right way, eventually, over time, it pays off, and you earn the confidence or you earn the result, or whatever’s going to come your direction, based on the work you’re putting into it.”

It’s an opportunity for this Flames group to build on momentum earned on the strength of two comeback wins over Seattle and Nashville.

An opportunity, too, to put on a show under the glow of hockey’s biggest spotlight.

In team news, the Flames recalled goalie Dustin Wolf from the AHL's Wranglers Thursday.

We sit down with the Flames winger, who's had a scorching start to his NHL career

2. Know Your Enemy

Toronto enters tonight’s game having lost five of their last six contests, including a 6-3 setback on home ice Wednesday at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.

The visitors broke a 3-3 tie with a trio of goals 3:11 apart just past the midpoint of the third period; Dominik Kubalik and Claude Giroux each enjoyed two-goal nights for Ottawa.

There’s concern, for certain, about the team’s play in the defensive zone. Toronto has surrendered 17 goals over the past three games, and head coach Sheldon Keefe’s squad has also allowed four or more tallies in each of their seven home contests to start the season.

“Some of it’s individual, some of it’s collective other than the structure, some of it’s just being committed to it,” Keefe told reporters following Wednesday’s loss. “We sit in here and we celebrate guys who score big numbers and score a tonne and all that kind of stuff, but we don’t talk enough about what we give up.

“That’s the priority; we’ve got to prioritize keeping the puck out of our net.”

But to suggest all is amiss in Leafs land would be a false flag. Offensively, Toronto’s star players are rolling.

Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 13 goals, and he, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner all find themselves among the league’s top-10 point producers.

But if you ask the bench boss, success starts in the defensive zone.

“We’ve got to get our game in order and do all that we can to take care of each other, take care of guys who are struggling; whatever position it is, the team, the cohesion of the group, the process that you play with should take care of everybody,” Keefe said. “This is different than some of the things we’ve gone through in the past, the group’s got to really pull together here.

“We’ve got to pull together to keep pucks out of our net; it’s out of control.”

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.7%
23rd
Maple Leafs
27.9%
5th
Penalty Kill
Flames
90%
3rd
Maple Leafs
71.4%
29th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
55.26%
7th
Maple Leafs
49.80%
14th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.29%
15th
Maple Leafs
44.49%
27th

3. Fast Facts

2022-23 Season Series:

The Leafs won both ends of the two-game season set in 2022-23, beginning with a 5-4 overtime victory at Scotiabank Arena Dec. 10. Mitch Marner played overtime hero as Toronto battled back from three separate deficits.

The Maple Leafs won the return engagement in Calgary by a 2-1 scoreline Mar. 2.

Noah Hanifin led the Flames with two goals in the 2022-23 season series, both of which came away from home.

Did You Know?

MacKenzie Weegar is slated to skate in his 400th career NHL game this evening. Selected in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Weegar will become the first player from his draft round to reach the 400-game mark in his NHL career.

The overall leader in NHL games played from the 2013 NHL Draft is Elias Lindholm, who entering play this evening has appeared in 755 career contests.

gn-2023-11-10-0207-CGY@TOR
- 0.65 MB
Download gn-2023-11-10-0207-CGY@TOR

4. Roster Notes

The Flames practiced Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome with the following line combos:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Adam Ruzicka - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

Dennis Gilbert

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar

Maintenance Days

Nazem Kadri
Jacob Markstrom

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Yegor Sharangovich

After putting up two assists Tuesday night against Nashville, Sharangovich returns to the Eastern Conference tonight, where he spent the first three years of his NHL career.

The Belarusian winger has found a home on the Flames’ in-form line alongside ex-Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri and rookie Connor Zary.

Sharangovich scored once and totalled two points in two meetings with Toronto last season as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

Maple Leafs - William Nylander

The Calgary-born Nylander is off to a hot start to the 2023-24 season, bringing a 13-game point streak into tonight’s contest.

Nylander scored once and added a helper in the Leafs’ loss to the Senators Wednesday night, upping his season totals to seven goals and 18 points on the campaign.

He collected six points (2G, 4A) in last year’s season series with the Flames.