As MacKenzie Weegar once said, the vibes are immaculate. After beating the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Tuesday, Ryan and Brendan convene at the 'Dome to discuss what's going right for the Flames these days. Plus, the red-hot Connor Zary stops by to break down the whirlwind start to his NHL career, and his path from growing up in Saskatoon, to plying his trade on the world stage.