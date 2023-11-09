News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators 07.11.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Flames Score Four in the Third to Beat Kraken 6-3

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

22-year-old has a .924 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA with the Wranglers this year

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. 

Wolf, a native of Gilroy, California has played in six games this season for the Wranglers, recording a .924 save percentage, a 2.34 GAA and is tied for first with a league-best five wins. 

Wolf is coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he led the AHL in wins (42), shutouts (7), GAA (2.09), and SV% (.932). The 22-year-old was named the AHL’s Goaltender of the Year in both of his two professional seasons and took home the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player this past year. 

Wolf made his NHL debut last season on April 12th, making 23 saves in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. He was Calgary’s 7th round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

