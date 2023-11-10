News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Toronto

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames kick off a three-game Canadian road trip this evening, taking on the Leafs in Toronto.

Game time is 5:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West (TV) and Sportsnet 960 (radio) carrying the broadcasts. CalgaryFlames.com will be providing full coverage with behind-the-scenes content available on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

As per the lines and pairings used during today's morning skate at Scotiabank Arena, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar