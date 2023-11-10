Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

The Flames kick off a three-game Canadian road trip this evening, taking on the Leafs in Toronto.
Game time is 5:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West (TV) and Sportsnet 960 (radio) carrying the broadcasts. CalgaryFlames.com will be providing full coverage with behind-the-scenes content available on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
As per the lines and pairings used during today's morning skate at Scotiabank Arena, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar